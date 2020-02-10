American Factory, a documentary by Barack and Michelle Obama for Netflix about a manufacturing facility in the US Midwest that was reopened by a Chinese billionaire, was awarded the Oscar for Best Documentation on Sunday.

The film shows a journey of the rust belt community in the Midwest from optimism about the reopening of the huge work – restoring vital jobs – to creeping anger and disillusionment, while Chinese management imposes stringent and strenuous demands on its workers and layoffs who do not abide by them imposed. (Oscar 2020: Complete list of winners)

“Our film comes from Ohio and China,” said director Julia Reichert and accepted her golden statuette. “But it could really be everywhere that people put on a uniform, hit a watch, and try to make their families a better life.”

“Workers are having a hard time these days, and we believe things will get better if the workers of the world unite,” she said.

The film, made jointly by Reichert and Steven Bognar, is a comprehensive look at how both American and Chinese workers, from workers to management, have changed their lives through powerful global economic forces that look like none other than that excited Obama.

The former first couple acquired “American Factory” at the Sundance Festival in January 2019, where it won the director’s award, and appeared on Netflix in August this year as the Higher Ground Productions Company’s first offering.

Both Barack and Michelle Obama congratulated Reichert and Bognar on their victory on Sunday. The former president described the film as “a complex, moving story about the very human consequences of economic change”.

“I’m happy to see two talented and extremely good people take home the Oscar for the first release of Higher Ground,” he tweeted.

Michelle said she was “glad to see her heart and honesty recognized – because the best stories are rarely neat or perfect.”

“But here’s the truth so often,” she wrote on Twitter.

“The Edge of Democracy”, “The Cave”, “For Sama” and “Honeyland” were also the best documentaries.