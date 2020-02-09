O.T. GENASIS was a guest of his ex-girlfriend Malika HaqqOn Saturday, February 8th, and confirmed that he is the happy father-to-be.

36-year-old Haqq celebrated her baby shower at a teddy bear party that her buddies attended Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian. Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner. The 32-year-old rapper also performed at the extravagant event where he pretended to be a photo with his ex.

The Sky High Star gave Genasis, real name Odis Flores, a special greeting in a heartwarming speech later at the party.

“Whether you brought me lunch or called me or texted me,” she said. “I am incredibly grateful to Odis Flores for my little boy.”

Malika Haqq and O.T. Genasis Courtesy of Malika Haqq / Instagram

Genasis spoke publicly about Haqq’s pregnancy for the first time in an Instagram post later that day.

“My son is on the way to the day … give me a baby name now … go !!!” The rapper “CoCo” wrote a photo of himself in the baby shower next to the words: “Malika is having a baby.”

Haqq announced her pregnancy on Instagram in September 2019 and posted a photo of herself that maintains her positive Clearblue pregnancy test.

“I listen to my heart and have decided that the rest of my life will be the best of my life,” wrote the Kardashians star at the time. “I’m pregnant! I didn’t know when, I only knew it one day. God said it was my turn and I couldn’t be more grateful for the little spirit that’s growing inside me. I am yours, baby, and you you’re mine. “

Us Weekly brought the news later this month that Genasis was the child’s father. A month after Haqq announced her pregnancy, the duo was observed bringing manicures and pedicures together in October 2019.

The former couple had to go in and out for two years before Haqq announced the split in June 2019. “Single”, she recorded a sexy selfie on Instagram at the time.

