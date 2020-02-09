Nineteen years ago today (February 9, 2001), the soundtrack for O Brother, where are you? Gold certification for the sale of 500,000 units. The album, which was produced by T Bone Burnett, contains songs by Alison Krauss, Gillian Welch, Ralph Stanley, the Fairfield Four and others.

Oh brother, where are you? is based on the story of three men who fled a chain during the Great Depression in 1937. Music is capitalized throughout the film and plays an important role. The blockbuster film, released in 2000, features an all-star cast, including George Clooney, John Goodman, Holly Hunter and John Turturro; The 19-song soundtrack with bluegrass, country, gospel and folk melodies was released two weeks before the theatrical release in the USA.

The Soggy Bottom Boys, the music group composed of the main characters of the film, sing several songs on the soundtrack and in the film. Named after the Foggy Mountain Boys, the bluegrass band by Lester Flatt and Earl Scruggs, their sound comes from Dan Tyminski, Harley Allen and Pat Enright, and the actors dubbed their roles for most of the film.

A song by O Bruder, Wo sind du ?, “Man of constant grief”, appears five times in various forms in the film. The song also hit the top 40 of the Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks charts in 2002.

Until October 2007, oh brother, where are you? Soundtrack had sold more than 8 million copies; It also won numerous awards, including a Grammys trophy for the album of the year and two CMA awards for the album of the year and the album of the year (production).

