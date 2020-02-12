David Joseph / www.phototek.nz

New Zealand’s White Sox pitcher Loran Parker will compete in the National Fastpitch Championships for Auckland.

New Zealand’s White Sox pitchers Tyla Morrison and Loran Parker are accompanied by Gretchen Aucoin, an American who is trying this week to break Hutt Valley’s stranglehold on the women’s national softball title in Lower Hutt.

Hutt Valley has won the last two finals of the National Fastpitch Championship against Auckland after its American hurler Shivaun Landeros has consistently served.

Auckland, who is trained by Jamie Brear, has the current representatives of White Sox, Morrison, Parker, Mereana Makea, Krysta Hoani and sisters Kyla and Rebecca Bromhead, and former internationals Ancelle van Molendorff and Katrina Nukunuku.

Aucoin, a former University of Tennessee pitcher at Knoxville, who played for Cleveland Comets in the U.S. National Pro Fastpitch (NPF) league, complements Brears pitching options.

David Joseph / www.phototek.nz

American importer Gretchen Aucoin has strengthened Auckland’s pitching options.

CONTINUE READING:

* White Sox winless in Sydney

* Daughter follows mother in White Sox

* Sports chief defends cuts in softball funds

* White Sox’s Olympic dream is over

Coach Joe Ferriso will try to get the first national title in Hutt Valley on his home diamond in Fraser Park since 2009.

supplied

Former White Sox player Danica Ferriso, pictured with her brother Joe (a former Black Sox representative), will play for Hutt Valley in the NFC.

He has his daughter Danica Ferriso, a former White Sox infielder, back after a short break. She will accompany captain Lara Andrews, Erin Blackmore, Ashley Johnston and catcher Otila Tavite, all current caps.

Canterbury has the former Junior White Sox trainer Carl Tuinenga back in the lead. He led the Red Hawks to their last NFC title in 2014.

White Sox pitcher Amy Begg will support Canterbury in her third season in Christchurch.

Jonathan Leask / STUFF

Paige Crawford will line up for the Canterbury Red Hawks.

Lucy McIntyre, one of the best White Sox players at the Australia Pacific Series in Sydney, will be supported this month by ex-internationals Cassie Siataga and Mikayla Werahiko, new White Sox outfielder Nerissa McDowell and junior White Sox representative Pearl Marli -Waetford.

Wellington’s new coach Steve Sila has a young team, with Junior White Sox pitcher Nikita Hiroki on the pitching team in 2019. The experienced Hope Weber, Emma Francis and the American catcher Olivia Huffman should ensure punch.

Counties-Manukau picked up Christchurch-based American shortstop Maddy Grimm in the NFC draft. The former Akron Racer NPF player was a sensation in her first season in New Zealand, where she slammed three automatic home races at a recent club tournament in Auckland.

The Junior White Sox, coached by former White Sox captain Kiri Shaw, complete the NFC field with six teams as they prepare for the U18 World Cup in August.

The NFC tournament starts on Thursday. The final will be played on Sunday at 11 a.m.