KL Rahul struck his fourth career century to save the Indian innings from a precarious situation and win 296 against 7 in the third and final ODI against New Zealand on Tuesday in Mount Maunganui.

Rahul made 112 runs (out of 113 balls), including nine fours and two sixes, when he saved India on the 13th of 62/3 after being sent to the racket.

He completed 100 runs with Shreyas Iyer (62 out of 63 balls) for the fourth wicket and later another 107 runs with Manish Pandey (42 out of 48 balls) for the fifth wicket.

For New Zealand, which won the series after winning the first two games, Hamish Bennett ended up being the most successful bowler with a 4/64 out of ten overs.

The house made two changes, with Captain Kane Williamson coming back from the injury. Spinner Mitchell Santner came for Tom Blundell. India made a change with Manish Pandey, who was trapped before Kedar Jadhav.

India had another bad start. Kyle Jamieson (1/53) bowling opener Mayank Agarwal (1), who has been through a tough New Zealand tour so far. The big blow came when captain Virat Kohli (9) failed and met the third man in the seventh game.

The other opener Prithvi Shaw provided the first upswing with 40 of 42 balls, including three fours and two sixes. But he had attempted suicide in run 13.

Iyer and Rahul then took over the procedure and anchored the Indian innings. The former struggled steadily, reaching his half century of 52 balls, his third 50-plus score in this series.

But Iyer couldn’t go on when he was caught by Jimmy Neesham (1:50) when the ball landed in a loop.

It was thanks to Rahul that he had crossed 50 out of 66 balls. His partnership with Pandey went well when India reached over 250 in its 45th year.

Rahul’s hundred dropped 104 balls and he died to accelerate afterwards. Here India’s innings broke up when Pandey also left Bennett shortly thereafter.

India lost three gates for 27 runs in the deaths and could not reach 300 despite the mid-order recovery.

