India, 1-0 in a three-game streak, won the roll and decided to roll into Eden Park’s second international match against New Zealand on Saturday.

New Zealand won the first game in the series with four victories and chased India’s 347-4, the second-highest successful chase on home soil.

India captain Virat Kohli said he chose the bowl because defending an entire game on a ground known for its short borders would be difficult again.

(If you see this in the Hindu app, click this link to open the scorecard in your browser.)

Both sides made two changes to their lineups. India named Tearaway quick bowler Navdeep Saini instead of Mohammad Shami and Yuzvendra Chahal instead of Kuldeep Yadav.

New Zealand named fast bowler Kyle Jamieson to make his ODI debut in place of leg spinner Ish Sodhi and Mark Chapman at the pace of spinning all-rounder Mitch Santner.

Preview:

After beating New Zealand 5-0 in the T20 series, India was defeated after the hosts went 1-0 in the series with three games and won four wickets in the first ODI.

The Black Caps hunted their highest total in ODI cricket at Seddon Park, and the throw will again be crucial in the even shorter Eden Park, where the second side has a clear advantage.

Read the full preview