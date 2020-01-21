NZ vs IND: Ishant Sharma injured, doubtful for test series

advertisement

Senior India pacer Ishant Sharma has doubts about the upcoming test tour through New Zealand after a single crack during a Ranji Trophy competition in New Delhi.

Ishant, who played for Delhi, had twisted his ankle during his passage while bowling against Vidarbha in a Ranji Trophy game. The test series against New Zealand starts on February 21 in Wellington.

“The MRI report has arrived. Fortunately there is no break. There is a single tear. The moment he is able to walk, he will travel to NCA, ”a senior DDCA official told PTI under anonymity.

Although there are reports that Ishant may have had a grade 3 tear, which means he can be excluded for more than a month, the BCCI will only confirm this after their own set of tests.

“It is a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) in BCCI, because we will do his MRI again to determine the degree of rupture and decide on his rehab,” said a BCCI source.

The BCCI hopes that Ishant will be fit in time for the first test.

Navdeep Saini will be the replacement if the 96-test veteran is not fit on time.

