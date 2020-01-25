NZ Sevens is leaving Hamilton next year, but Fiji will not be hosting until 2023

advertisement

NZ Sevens is leaving Hamilton next year.

Rugby Officer Nigel Cass, New Zealand Rugby Officer, has confirmed that Fiji will host the leg of the Sevens World Series in New Zealand in 2023 at the earliest and that next year’s event will not be in Hamilton, but in another city in New Zealand.

Cass said that Hamilton will be host again in 2022 and that NZR wanted to bring the sevens to Fiji in 2023.

NZR’s four-year deal with World Rugby to organize a seven-year tournament every year runs from 2020-23.

Cass also didn’t rule out that Wellington would host the sevens again. The capital received it from 2000-17.

“Last year we announced that we were working with the Fijians and were very hopeful for a tournament in Fiji for 2021,” Cass said on Saturday.

“Unfortunately from the location (Waikato Stadium) you can appreciate that there is no infrastructure for such a tournament.

“For next year that won’t be possible in Fiji. Besides them, we haven’t been able to get the infrastructure we need to make it happen.

“However, we are not giving up. We are really, very excited, like the Fijians, to make it work and we remain really hopeful (hosting it) there in 2023.

“That means we’re looking at where we can host it in New Zealand in 2021. There are a number of options.

“It’s great to be in Hamilton every year. We are talking to a number of parties about a one-off event, a very special event to organize the sevens next year.”

