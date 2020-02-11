MOUNT MAUNGANUI, New Zealand (AP) – After half a century of Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls and Colin de Grandhomme, New Zealand won five goals against India in Tuesday’s third international match.

Guptill’s 66 of 46 balls, including 50 of 29 deliveries, gave New Zealand a quick start in tracking the 296-7 from India.

Nicholls made 80 out of 103 balls to increase stability, placing 106 in an opening stand with Guptill and 53 for the third wicket with captain Kane Williamson (22) who missed the first two games with a shoulder injury.

De Grandhomme then ended the chase, hitting his half-century of 21 balls and not ending 58 in an unbroken 80-run partnership with Tom Latham (32), who brought New Zealand 300-5.

New Zealand lost in the middle of the inning and quickly lost Williamson, Ross Taylor (12) and Jimmy Neesham (19), who fell to 220-5 in the 40th.

Wrist spinner Yuzvendra Chahal won 3-47 of his 10 overs when India managed to squeeze New Zealand between the 30th and 40th overs.

But Latham and De Grandhomme fought patiently against New Zealand within sight of victory, and the burly all-rounder De Grandhomme, with three sixes and six fours, managed to help New Zealand win with 17 balls.

“Excellent performance, very clinical,” said Williamson.

“India put us under pressure in every game of the series. They did it again in the first half, but the way the boys fought back the ball and maybe kept India on a par total on that surface, and the cricket has started. ” The second half was excellent. “

Previously, KL Rahul published its fourth ODI century and maintained bicentennial partnerships to anchor India’s innings after it was sent in when the litter was lost.

Mayank Agarwall (1) and Captain Virat Kohli (9) were cheap, but Rahul built the innings in partnerships of exactly 100 for the fourth wicket with Shreyas Iyer (62) and 107 for the fifth with Manish Pandey (42).

India looked 161-3 after 30 overs for a total of well over 300. But it didn’t end as strong as it should have, adding only 49 for losing three gates in the last 10 overs.

Rahul reached his century with 104 balls and was over in the 47th with a total of 269-5.

With the ball only Chahal could put pressure on the New Zealand batsmen. He started bowling Guptill with a classic broken leg that struck the leg, hit the club, and knocked off a stump.

Jasprit Bumrah, the key player in India, did without a wicket in the series and ended the series with 0-167 of 30 overs.

“The games were not as clear as the scorelines suggest,” said Kohli. “It boils down to the opportunities we didn’t take.

“All three games, I thought the way we picked up and our composure with the ball was not enough to win cricket games internationally.”

