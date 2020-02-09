Langholz, Bronx – An NYPD officer was shot while sitting in a police car.

The policeman was shot on the chin and face shortly before 8:30 p.m. at 906 Simpson St. in Longwood. Saturday.

Sources say the suspect approached her, asked for directions, and then opened fire on the officer.

The officer’s partner drove him to Lincoln Hospital in the van. According to sources, the officer is alert, conscious and talking.

Scene at Lincoln Hospital:

https://static.abcotvs.com/wabc/images/cms/020820-lincolnhospital.jpg

Sources say the suspect has fled the scene. He is described as a black-clad man with a black hat, and about 5’7 “.

The officer is a six-year-old veteran assigned to Area 41.

