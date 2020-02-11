LONGWOOD, Bronx – A suspect appeared in court on Monday after it was cold over the weekend for 12 hours and police officers were attacked and wounded in two attacks. Both policemen have since been released out of the blue.

Robert Williams was captured after entering a police station on Longwood Avenue in the Bronx and starting shooting before 8 a.m. on Sunday.

He is charged with 14 attempts to murder, criminal possession of a weapon and resistance to arrest. In court on Monday, he pleaded not guilty and was taken into custody by the judge.

CONNECTED: Who is NYPD shooting suspect Robert Williams?

Two surveillance camera videos released on social media captured the shots in District 41 where Lieutenant Jose Gautreaux sustained arm injuries.

Other officers returned the fire but did not meet the suspect.

One of the videos shows how Williams appears to be firing on police officers before he runs out of bullets. Then he lay down and pushed his pistol across the floor.

Gautreaux was brought to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition. Another policeman was also treated for minor injuries.

“Only by the grace of God and the heroic acts of those in the building who took him into custody do we not speak about police officers who were murdered in a New York police station,” said New York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea at a press conference on Sunday.

Gautreaux was released from the hospital on Monday afternoon with the applause of his colleagues.

“This is a great day,” said Shea. “From where we have been for the past 24 hours, yesterday with (Officer) Paul (Stroffolino) and then today with Jose who jumped out of the chair. This is a really good day. We were very lucky. We were very lucky, and we were are all grateful. “

The first shooting took place a few hours earlier, around 8:30 p.m. On Saturday, according to authorities, Williams opened fire in a NYPD van in the same section of the Bronx.

Another surveillance video shows the police car moving away from the fired shots. The video shows a man in black pointing a gun at the van and seen with a pistol in his hand as he walks away from the scene.

Stroffolino was behind the wheel and rubbed on the chin and neck, but avoided serious injuries.

He was released from the hospital on Sunday morning with the applause of his colleagues.

According to sources, Williams was arrested in 2002 for attempted murder and released on parole in 2017. He is known as a “professional criminal”.

In a 2002 case, he shot a person, mugged a woman, crashed her vehicle, and then, according to officials, plunged into a shootout with the police. The police are currently going through his arrest history.

A woman is also interviewed about the Sunday morning shots, but Shea said she was not treated as a suspect, and it was believed that Williams persuaded her to drive him to the station.

Shea said at a nightly press conference that the attack “should outrage all New Yorkers” and called the shootout an “attempted murder”.

He also hit criminal justice reform activists who had held demonstrations against excessive police violence in recent months, including a major protest at the Grand Central Terminal. He suggested that the protests helped create an environment against the police.

“These things have nothing to do with each other,” he said. “We recently had people walking through the streets of New York City. Words matter and words influence people’s behavior.”

Shea has provided no evidence that the shooter knew or was affected by these protests during the attacks this weekend.

Mayor Bill de Blasio, who won office partly in part because of a promise to reform overly aggressive policing for minority communities, also suggested that the police had a right to protest, but the mood against the police had gotten out of control.

“Anyone who triggers hatred of our officers helps and encourages this kind of atmosphere, which is unacceptable,” said de Blasio. “You could protest for anything you believe in, but you can’t viciously attack those who are here to protect us. That creates such a dynamic.”

Governor Andrew Cuomo also released a statement on the two attacks.

“I am horrified by the two attacks on NYPD officials that took place in the Bronx last night and this morning. Law enforcement officers in New York City are risking their lives every day to protect us and deserve our respect and appreciation “I asked the New York State Police to contact the New York City Police Department for the assistance they need. We do not tolerate law enforcement attacks and those responsible are fully accountable for the law.”

The New York City Police Benevolent Association also responded with a statement.

“It is a double miracle that we are not currently preparing for two funerals. We have repeatedly warned against these targeted attacks. Hatred and violence against police officers continue to increase. Good luck and kind words not.” enough to keep police officers or the public safe. Our elected officials have to listen to us and work with us – not against us – to improve the deteriorating environment on our streets. “

Robert Gangi, executive director of the Police Reform Organizing Project’s Advocacy Group, pushed back against protests and said it was “irresponsible” for Shea and de Blasio to label the shooter’s behavior as a result of the demonstrations and demonstrators being legitimate Protest wisely. “

Gangi said that there was “no defense for a madman who opened fire on the police”.

The attacks were reminiscent of other unprovoked attacks on police officers sitting in their patrol cars.

In 2017, an armed man killed Officer Miosotis Familia while she was sitting in her patrol car in the Bronx. In 2014, two officers, Rafael Ramos and Wenjian Liu, were shot dead in their Brooklyn patrol car by a man who was upset by the recent police killing of unarmed black men. Shea said Ramos and Liu’s death were “nothing more than the worst memories.”

—

Some information from the Associated Press

———-

* More Bronx news

* Send us a message tip

* Download the abc7NY app to get the latest news

* Follow us on YouTube

Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All rights reserved.