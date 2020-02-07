Of zendaya to CiaraStars start the fashion month in style at New York Fashion Week.

From Thursday, February 6th to Wednesday, February 12th, the A-Listeners will sit in the front row at the hottest fall-winter shows in 2020 and celebrate the coolest parties in the city that never sleep – all in the name of fashion. And we cannot get enough.

Before the official start of the fashion week, the celebrities started with a glamorous night on Cipriani Wall Street for the annual amfAR gala.

A few abnormalities in the matter included Heidi Klum in a mint green strapless dress with a full skirt and a slit leg that brought out her perfectly toned limbs. She tied the elegant ensemble together with strappy stilettos and a diamond necklace. Victoria Justice The event also thrilled with a dress made of Gunmetal Silver Mermaid, which differs from everything we have seen before.

That same night, many stars looked sexy in their bright red look for the American Heart Association’s annual Go Red for Women show at the Hammerstein Ballroom. There is no argument for that Shania Twain There was the show stopper in a sparkling dress with tulle sleeves and a bright cape. She even rounded it off with a fedora.

Keep scrolling to see the best NYFW Fall-Winter 2020 celebrity looks!

