Nvidia Corp. shares Rebounded in Thursday’s expanded session after the data center’s sales and prospects in the data center outperformed Wall Street estimates as they returned to sales growth.

Nvidia

NVDA, -0.65%

Shares, which rose more than 6% after hours, saw a slight increase of around 5% by the end of the conference call with analysts. The stock closed 0.7% on Thursday at $ 270.78.

Oversized growth in the data center in the fourth quarter offset a small decline in gaming sales. Nvidia saw gaming revenue increase 56% year over year to $ 1.49 billion, while analysts forecast revenue growth of $ 1.52 billion, while data center revenue increased 43% to a record 968 million USD rose more than USD 140 million above Wall Street’s $ 825.8 million consensus.

“The main driver of growth is AI,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia, during the conference call. Huang told analysts that AI is driven by four areas: recommendation, a more personalized version of the search; Inference when a system applies rules to a database to derive new information; public cloud and vertical industries; and Edge AI or run AI processing on a device without a cloud connection.

Nvidia reported fourth quarter net income of $ 950 million, or $ 1.53 per share, compared to $ 567 million, or 92 cents per share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted earnings were $ 1.89 per share. Total revenue increased to $ 3.11 billion for the first time in four quarters from $ 2.21 billion in the prior year quarter.

FactSet analysts forecast earnings of $ 1.67 per share of sales of $ 2.96 billion.

“Nvidia had an incredible quarter with record sales in many locations,” said Patrick Moorhead, principal analyst at Moor Insights & Strategy. “The main drivers were PC games that were powered by RTX and SUPER lines. Data center powered by cloud giants with machine learning; and even growth in professional visualization. “

Read: For chipmakers, stocks rose as sales slumped in 2019 – what does that mean for 2020?

The company expects sales of $ 2.94 to $ 3.06 billion in the first quarter, while analysts forecast sales of $ 2.85 billion. Nvidia said its sales prospects mean a $ 100 million decrease from its original estimates due to the expected headwind from the COVID-19 corona virus.

At the conference call, CFO Colette Kress said it was too early to predict the impact of COVID-19. However, the number was calculated by dividing the supply challenges and total demand across both game and data center sales. China accounts for about 30% of gaming sales and could push gaming sales in the low double digits in a row, Kress said, while data center sales from China tend to vary from quarter to quarter and are more difficult to determine.

Read: Nvidia earnings: After a difficult year, a return to sales growth is expected

Nvidia shares have grown 77% in the past 12 months. In comparison, the S & P 500 index

SPX, -0.16%

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index rose 23%

COMP, -0.14%

grew 31%, and the PHLX Semiconductor Index

SOX, + 0.08%

has increased 46% during this time.

Of the 39 analysts dealing with Nvidia, 28 have buy or overweight ratings, nine hold ratings and two sell or underweight ratings with an average price target of $ 262.41.