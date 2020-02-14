Nvidia Corp. experienced an enormous turnaround at the end of a difficult year, largely due to the growth in sales of its graphics processors in the data center market.

Data center record revenue of $ 968 million was recorded on Thursday, an unexpected and striking number. Nvidia had never before had $ 800 million in quarterly sales of server chips, and Wall Street was expecting $ 825.8 million – Nvidia has overcome this hurdle by a whopping 17 percent.

The beat was a welcome end to a brutal year in which Nvidia dealt with a “crypto hangover” that was weighing on its gaming business and a strange standstill in the server business as some hyperscale cloud providers slowed purchases. The company’s stock has recovered along with the business over the past six months. The stock rose 73.5% as the S&P 500 index

has increased 15.3%.

Jensen Huang, chief executive of Nvidia, told analysts that new breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, such as in the areas of referral engines at the heart of the Internet search, have helped increase sales to both public cloud service providers, often referred to as hyperscalers, as well as to stimulate certain industries. Nvidia said that about 50% of its data center chip sales between these two segments have been and will remain.

“All of these key areas have grown,” said Colette Kress, CFO of Nvidia, in a short interview with MarketWatch. “The industries are still at an early stage.”

Nvidia would not project performance beyond the first quarter, but executives were optimistic that there would be even more potential in the data center in the future. After many other hardware companies have been talking about lumps and ups and downs in sales to hyperscales and corporate customers in the past few months, investors should be cautious about this boost. However, data center growth seems to have returned after the strong results from Intel and Nvidia.

In the big fourth quarter of Nvidia, gaming increased by 56%, which was due to Christmas shopping combined with Singles Day in Asia in early November. While Asia helped Nvidia this quarter, China and the rapidly expanding corona virus will affect the first quarter. The company currently estimates sales for the next quarter at around $ 100 million.

“We are still in the early days of the corona virus,” said Kress, adding that this is the company’s best estimate of the potential revenue loss that is shared between games and data centers.

The only disappointment this quarter was the automotive business, with unchanged sales of $ 163 million, as the industry continues to struggle with slower sales in China while planning a future with self-driving cars. “Although the automotive industry has problems in the short term, I don’t think their chances have been better,” said Huang.

Nvidia’s automotive business has always been considered icing on the cake anyway, as long as the gaming and data center business continues to develop as expected. After a difficult time, both – especially the server segment – seem to be on the right track again.