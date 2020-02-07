After more than a year of declining quarterly sales, Nvidia Corp. expected to return to growth before the next round of new products may be announced.

Nvidia

NVDA, -0.68%

It is planned to report profits after the market closes on Thursday. For the first time in more than a year, sales growth is expected. Nvidia’s largest segment, gaming, and data center chips, the most important business for investors in recent years, should drive growth.

Data center sales were one of the most-watched sectors in the chip industry this season, after a decline in infrastructure sales in 2019 raised doubts about the cloud boom. At the start of the winning season, Intel Corp.

INTC, -0.77%

reported a surprising jump in data center sales, while Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

AMD, + 2.10%

reported that data center sales were strong, although the summary was overlaid with poor console sales.

Reporting on these two rivals means that the bar for Nvidia has been raised. Instinet analyst David Wong, who has a hold rating and price target of $ 147 for Nvidia, expects strong revenue growth in the data center, but only against the “simple” comparisons of last year’s disappointment.

“We continue to believe that the GPU products may only cover a portion of the data center processor / accelerator market,” said Wong. “We will be excited to see if Nvidia will be able to achieve above-average data center growth over the previous year if comparisons become more difficult from the October 2020 quarter.”

Nvidia will follow this earnings report with its annual GTC conference in March, where new products are expected to be announced. Wells Fargo analyst Aaron Rakers, who is overweight and has a target price of $ 270, told investors that at the Nvidia GTC conference in March, they should expect a “meaningful” data center update based on plans for an upgrade to the “Big Red 200” from Indiana University. Supercomputer.

Rakers said the update is noteworthy as it indicates a significant NVIDIA data center GPU (7nm amp) update at NVIDIA’s GTC in late March. The new Big Red 200 is expected to include next-generation NVIDIA GPUs in the summer. This indicates a performance increase of over 70% compared to the V100 GPUs of the current generation. ”

What to expect

merits: Of the 31 analysts surveyed by FactSet, Nvidia is expected to achieve average earnings of $ 1.66 per share, down from 92 cents a share in the year-ago quarter. Estimate, a software platform that uses crowdsourcing from hedge fund managers, brokers, buy-side analysts, and others, requires earnings of $ 1.72 per share.

Revenue: According to 32 analysts surveyed by FactSet, Wall Street expects Nvidia to return to its first quarterly profit after four quarters with $ 2.96 billion in Nvidia sales. This is less than the $ 3.06 billion forecast at the beginning of the quarter, but more than the $ 2.21 billion reported in the prior-year quarter. It is estimated that sales of $ 3.01 billion are expected.

Gaming revenue, Nvidia’s largest business, is expected to increase 59% to $ 1.52 billion, while data center revenue is expected to increase 22% to $ 829.2 million.

Stock movement: Nvidia shares have risen 22% since the company’s last earnings report in mid-November. In comparison, the S & P 500 index

SPX, -0.37%

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index rose 8%

COMP, -0.31%

grew by 13% and the PHLX Semiconductor Index

SOX, -1.70%

has increased almost 11% during this time.

Of the 39 analysts covering Nvidia, 28 are over- or overweight, nine are hold and two are sell or underweight. The average target price is $ 248.94.