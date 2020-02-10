HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) – From fast food chains to almost every grocery store, vegetable protein, also known as artificial meat, has established itself.

Regardless of whether you are considering the change for health reasons or just want to try it out, what are you actually biting on?

First, there are many reasons why plant-based protein is popular right now.

No, it’s not new, but society is more focused on eating without cruelty to animals, that is, choosing foods that are better for the environment and, of course, healthier foods.

Matt Schlachter is the president of Houston Family Nutrition and a registered nutritionist and nutritionist. Schlachter explains to his customers what counterfeit meat is made of and how they know when the choice you have made is actually healthy.

He says there are three ways to get protein from plant sources.

“One will be from whole plants, such as mushrooms and lentils. The second will be lightly processed products like tofu or tepa,” said Schlachter. “The third will be what is referred to as textured vegetable proteins or TVPs. These are highly processed vegetable components that come together to get this meat-mimicking product.”

According to Schlachter, T-V-Ps are sold in most fast food places and restaurants.

Yes, they are plant-based, but he says the key is that they are highly processed and do not contain much food.

Keri Moffitt says that she doesn’t eat meat personally, but when it comes to her 18-month-old son, she would rather eat real animal meat than ‘fake meat’.

“As a parent, I want him to understand where his food comes from, and if I give him artificial chicken or meat, he won’t know it’s not from an animal, and I want him to know you get plenty can of protein from other sources, “said Moffitt.

As someone who feeds her family little or no meat, Moffitt often wonders if her family gets enough of what she needs.

“I mean, you get iron from red meat, but he eats a lot of green vegetables,” said Moffitt. “I would probably only be interested in whether my balance between what I believe I give him is equal to that of meat.”

Schlachter says if you want to add ‘vegan meat’ it is best to buy it at the supermarket and stay away from processed vegetable fast food burgers.

