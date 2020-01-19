advertisement

HOUSTON (AP) – Zach Nutall had 23 points when Sam Houston State rolled past Houston Baptist 95-75 on Saturday night.

Mark Tikhonenko had 13 points for Sam Houston State (13-6, 6-2 Southland Conference). Dajuan Jones added 13 points. Terryonte Thomas had 12 points.

Ian DuBose had 27 points and six rebounds for the huskies (1-14, 1-5), whose streak of bad luck spanned four games. Noah Thomasson added 14 points. Myles Pierre had 12 points.

Jalon Gates, who finished second in the Huskies with 17 points per game, scored a season low of five points in the 1-6 shootout. He was 0 out of 4 behind the arch.

Sam Houston State meets Abilene Christian at home on Wednesday. Houston Baptist plays Nicholls State on the street on Wednesday.

