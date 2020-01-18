Nunn's 22 points lead Heat past Thunder, 115-108 | National sport

advertisement

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) – Kendrick Nunn continues to do good things in the Miami Heat.

The rookie guard scored 22 points on Friday night to help the heat outperform the Oklahoma City Thunder 115-108.

Nunn, the two-time newcomer to the Eastern Conference of the month, won 33 points against San Antonio on Wednesday. Against the thunder he made 9 out of 17 shots, including 3 out of 5 3-pointers.

Hot striker Jimmy Butler said that Nunn’s success and confidence come from hard work.

“No matter if you are on the defensive and working on the plans for everything, or if it is a crime and you are in your pocket and working to shoot the ball – he is constantly in the gym and working on his Game, ”said Butler. “He’ll be in this league for a while.”

Bam Adebayo had 21 points and eight rebounds to help the heat win their second straight. Butler added 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Even with the second-best record at the Eastern Conference, the heat on the street struggled a bit. They equaled their record between 11 and 11 from home.

“This is definitely a good one,” said Heat Forward Duncan Robinson. “This is a difficult place to win.”

Danilo Gallinari scored 27 points and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Dennis Schroder each had 18 for the Thunder, who lost for the third time in four games.

“You were more physical,” said thunder guard Chris Paul. “They cut harder. You just knocked us off the ball. “

Miami led Adebayo (7-8) at halftime, 61-47 points behind. The heat entered the fourth quarter with a lead of 92-78.

Miami extended their lead to 105-83, 8 minutes before the thunder kick. Oklahoma City reduced the deficit with a 3-pointer from Paul to seven, just under 2 minutes, but never came closer.

“Home teams will always go for a run,” said heat coach Erik Spoelstra. “This team is too good, too well trained, too many good players – it won’t just be an outlier.” But you can see our efforts and you know the ice the boys are building – it is well deserved. “

The Thunder has the annoying habit of digging holes at home. They fell against the Los Angeles Lakers by 32 last Saturday and by 30 against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday, before falling behind by 22 on Friday.

Every time there were no significant rallies.

“We have to find out because this type of sucks now,” said Paul.

Heat: The team said Justise Winslow would be away for at least two weeks while recovering from a back injury that allowed him to play only one game since December 4th. The team originally called Winslow’s injury a back strain and then updated the diagnosis to a bruised bone. He has an average of 11.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 11 games this season.

Thunder: C Steven Adams didn’t play. He left the game on Wednesday against the Toronto Raptors with a bruise on the right knee. It averages 11.8 points, 10.0 rebounds and 1.2 blocks. … C Nerlens Noel returned to the act. He missed the last six games with a left ankle sprain. … Noel opened the scoring with his first 3-pointer of the season. … G Terrance Ferguson left the game sick and has not returned. … coach Billy Donovan was called at the beginning of the third quarter because of a technical problem.

The thunder allowed 41 points in the first quarter against the Lakers who were without LeBron James and Anthony Davis. They gave up 38 points against Toronto in the first quarter before returning 40 points against the heat in the opening phase. The three teams achieved 65.3% (47 to 72) in these first quarters.

Spoelstra on his team’s late approach: “You don’t want to try to be passive to try to win. On the track, I liked the boys’ aggressiveness when they started to increase their pressure, and we did a couple of three hunts. “

Heat: Visit San Antonio on Sunday.

Donner: hosts Portland on Saturday.

