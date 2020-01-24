NUIG's first half blitz too much for 14-man CIT

advertisement

An uninterrupted seven-point first-half scoring burst set NUI Galway on its way to the quarterfinals of the Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup, as they proved superior to CIT last night.

Because both teams lost to Group C winners UCC, this was actually a play-off for a place in the last eight, although the score difference was in favor of the visitors NUIG, meaning a draw would have done them. Eventually they built on a four-point breakpoint as a 49-minute goal by Seán Loftus, so the game went beyond a CIT team that had been reduced to 14 in that phase.

Evan Niland was in a sparkling form in the Galway attack and finished with nine points, but everywhere in the field they had top artists, with Shane Burke impressive in midfield and Darren Morrissey on the corner shooter a lot to make sure it was a frustrating night was for the hosts.

Galway started well, with a free hit by Niland of his own 65 making them 0-3 to 0-1 after seven minutes, but CIT seemed to have found a rhythm because a run by Daragh Lyons was followed by one by Liam O ‘ Shea, immediately after goalkeeper Ger Collins picked the ball to prevent Galway from moving forward 0-4 to 0-2.

Wing-back Cathal O’Carroll then put the home team ahead 0-4 to 0-3, but it was the only time they led the way and NUIG were 0-10 to 0-4 in front before CIT added their count.

A trio cutter from Niland brought Galway back in control and it took a good Collins rescue to deny Shane Fletcher a goal in 20 minutes, but Niland added the 65 that resulted.

Their sharp passing made sure that opportunities kept coming and the only time they had to admit during that period of dominance was when referee Rory McGann forced their substitutes to go from the sidelines to the stands.

Nevertheless, CIT had some hope as the rest period approached. First Jack Doyle forced a turnover that led to a Daragh Lyons point and then John Cooper set Doyle for his own score, leaving them with four behind during the break. Indeed, at the resumption they almost picked up a chance goal when a delivery from Lyon took a deflection and almost caught Galway goalkeeper Seán Manogue.

A second Doyle point narrowed the gap to three and, after a Burke point for Galway, Liam O’Shea’s made 0-11 to 0-8, but CIT then lost Cork hurler Ryan Walsh for a second yellow card after an off the ball incident.

Although they had the following score, another huge free by O’Shea, Galway took advantage of their greater manpower and Niland registered his ninth of a free before the hard-working Loftus felt his influence with a goal, grabbing hold of property to shoot home after sub Conor the ball from goal Caulfield caused confusion.

That brought the score to 1-12 to 0-9 and Loftus had two more points before the end, as they became clearer to set up a quarter-final collision against IT Carlow next quarter.

Scorers for Cork IT: L O’Shea 0-5 (0-4 free), D Lyons 0-3, J Doyle 0-2, C O’Carroll 0-1.

Scorers for NUI Galway: E Niland 0-9 (0-6 free, 0-1 65), S Loftus 1-2, S Burke 0-2, C Elwood, M Lynch 0-1 each.

CORK IT (cork clubs unless stated): G Collins (Ballinhassig); S O’Leary Hayes (Midleton), W Hurley (Valley Rovers), J Copps (Ballyhea); R Heffernan (Clonoulty-Rossmore, Tipperary), E Heffernan (Clonoulty-Rossmore, Tipperary), CO O’Carroll (Charleville); J Doyle (Charleville), R Walsh (Kanturk); M Ryan (Clonoulty-Rossmore, Tipperary), D Lyons (Dungarvan, Waterford), J Cooper (Éire Óg); L o’shea (Lisgoold), B Barrett (Causeway, Kerry), T Walsh (Millstreet).

Subs: Niall Fives (Tourin, Waterford) for Ryan (rest), Daniel Harrington (Fr O’Neills) for R Heffernan (48).

NUI GALWAY (Galway clubs unless stated): S Manogue (James Stephens, Kilkenny); J. Fitzpatrick (Killimordaly), C. Killeen (Loughrea), D. Morrissey (Sarsfields); A Greaney (Craughwell), D Loftus (Turloughmore), M Gill (Castlegar); S Burke (Turloughmore), I Fox (Sarsfields); S Loftus (Turloughmore), B Concannon (Killimordaly); C Elwood (Liam Mellows); S Fletcher (Roscrea, Tipperary), J Fleming (Meelick-Eyrecourt), E Niland (Clarinbridge).

Subs: Michael Lynch (Kilnadeema-Leitrim) for Fleming (36), Conor Caulfield (Kilconieron) for Fletcher (38), Liam Forde (Ardrahan) for Caulfield (50, wounded), Eoin O’Donnell (Ardrahan) for Greaney (60).

Referee: Rory McGann (Clare)

