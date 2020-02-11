DENVER (AP) – Jamal Murray was injured, out of rhythm and wondering if he should continue playing if he left the field at half time. A quick phone call to his father encouraged him to continue.

San Antonio probably wished the young guard had stayed in the locker room.

Murray scored 14 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter to help rally the Denver Nuggets out of 23 and defeat Spurs 127-120 on Monday night.

Denver scored 74 points in the second half, a season high, and prevailed against San Antonio with 21 points after the half. The Nuggets have won three in a row and six of their last seven.

Murray played his fourth game after missing 10 with a sprained left ankle, an injury he is still playing through. It showed up in the first 24 minutes when he scored three points in the 1-5 shootout.

“I’m proud to play with pain and play things through. The first half didn’t go in my direction and I was beaten up and only half called and made up for my father,” he said. “I hurt a lot. I played with so much pain, but sometimes I don’t want to play with pain anymore. Just let me expose it. “

Paul Millsap, who had 22 from the bank, helped trigger the comeback on his 35th birthday. He had 16 points in the second half, including a 3-point start at the beginning of the fourth half.

“They just overtook us in the first half, so we had to bring some energy and I wanted to be that spark plug,” said Millsap.

Nikola Jokic had 19 points, 13 assists and eight rebounds as he struggled to protect LaMarcus Aldridge. Forward Spurs had 33 points to lead all goalscorers.

The Spurs lost the first five on a long road trip with eight games, even though they were in the lead most of the time. They scored 40 points in the first quarter, led with 67: 53 at halftime and quickly increased the gap to 22 points. Aldridge, who scored all 17 points in the first half, increased San Antonio’s lead by seven points to 86:63.

The Nuggets reached an angry rally in the final with 3:14 to shorten the lead of the Spurs after three to 93-89, and then took the first lead over Millsap’s 3-pointer with 9:01.

“Paul was great,” said Denver coach Michael Malone. “Every time he shot the ball during that distance, I thought he would come in. Most of the time it was.”

The Spurs scored eight goals in a row and went 107-102 in front, but Murray had eleven points to start another rally and finally give the Nuggets the lead.

“Millsap, Murray, they just did the shooting,” said San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich. “They did a great job and will continue to play. They are a great team, so they won’t stop and we just couldn’t keep the goal.”

Spurs: G DeMar Derozan sat there with back cramps. … Derrick White played his college basketball at the University of Colorado at Boulder. … Aldridge’s season highlight is 40.

Nuggets: Strikers Keita Bates-Diop and Jordan McRae, who were acquired in separate contracts last week, made their home debut. Bates-Diop saw his first action with Denver in Phoenix on Saturday. McRae scored eight points in 17 minutes. … The 67 points in the first half were two points less than Denver gave up this season.

The Nuggets ended a five-year playoff drought last spring when they faced the Spurs in the first round. Denver survived in seven games before losing a game 7 to Portland in the next round.

“I can’t put a dollar sign on it,” Malone said of the postseason run. “So valuable. Seven of our top nine players made their playoff debut. There are many players who go through their playoff experience and never get a seventh game. All of our young people got two last year.”

Popovich watched Torrey Craig help the Nuggets defeat his spurs last spring, and then had the chance to train him on the USA Men’s Select Team last summer. Popovich was impressed.

“He is a competitor. He is aggressive,” said Popovich before Monday’s game. “He is a professional from an early age. These are the first things that impress you about him.”

Spurs: Tuesday night in Oklahoma City.

Nuggets: hosts the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night.

