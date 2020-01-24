NU appoints senior editorial leads

advertisement

Two familiar faces have new roles at NOW Magazine.

NOW Central Communications Inc. has appointed new senior editorial leads to lead the continued growth of the weekly alternative news and entertainment voice, under publishing company Media Central Corporation, which acquired the brand in November last year.

Kevin Ritchie, formerly Senior Culture Editor, has been promoted to Editor and will supervise editorial work on all platforms including NOW Magazine, nowtoronto.com and CannCentral.com. Kevin has been working with NOW for ten years, since his days as an employee in the music section.

“It is an honor to be named NOW Magazine Editor at such an exciting time in the publication’s history,” he says. “Having been at the head of our cultural coverage for most of three years, I look forward to working with our tireless group of editors, writers, critics, designers, and photographers to improve our daily coverage in all sections. continue to expand. The city is going through major challenges and changes and I am determined to build on the legacy of NOW as a progressive, alternative voice in news, lifestyle and art journalism in Toronto. “

In addition to leading the print publication, Kevin will focus on digitizing and migrating NOW’s weekly print readers to his rapidly emerging digital platform nowtoronto.com. “We are expanding and refocusing our editorial team to focus on more daily reporting and increasing local news and politics on nowtoronto.com.”

The second editorial appointment is the new political editor, Enzo DiMatteo. An award-winning writer whose awards include the Urban Alliance on Race Relations Media Award and Association of Alternative News Media Award, Enzo has been working with NOW since 1989 to shape the editorial direction both digitally and in print.

“The political coverage of NU has long been a defining feature of the publication and I look forward to continuing the place of NU in important conversations that take place in our politics not only locally, but also nationally and internationally,” says Enzo . “It’s a challenging time in the history of the planet and for news media in general, and now more than ever we need alternative voices to inject a little balance and help us understand the turmoil around us.

