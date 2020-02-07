LOS ANGELES – U.S. investigators found no evidence of engine failure that contributed to the helicopter crash in Calabasas that killed retired legend Laker Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, and seven others.

“All essential components of the helicopter were in the wreck area,” the report says. “Examination of the main and tail rotor assemblies revealed damage that was compatible with the driven rotation at the time of the impact.

“… Visible sections of the engines showed no signs of an unforeseen or catastrophic internal defect,” the report said. “The first stage compressor blades of engine # 2 had an opposite direction of rotation that corresponded to the driven rotation at the time of impact.”

The preliminary report does not provide any conclusions about the cause of the crash, but rather a general summary of the information gathered so far by investigators. The complete review of the crash – and the determination of the cause – can take up to 18 months.

“Our investigators have already provided ample evidence of the circumstances of this tragic crash,” said Robert L. Sumwalt, chairman of the NTSB, in a statement. “And we are confident that we will be able to determine the cause, as well as all factors that have contributed, so that we can make safety recommendations to prevent such accidents from happening again.”

Along with 41-year-old Bryant and his daughter Gianna, who also died in the January 26 accident, were:

– John Altobelli, 56, a long-time coach of the Orange Coast College baseball team, along with his wife Keri (46) and their 13-year-old daughter Alyssa, who was a teammate of Gianna on Bryant’s Mamba Sports Academy basketball team;

– Sarah Chester, 45, and her 13-year-old daughter Payton, who also played with Gianna and Alyssa;

– Christina Mauser, 38, one of Bryant’s co-trainers on the Mamba Academy team; and

– Ara Zobayan, 50, the helicopter pilot.

The helicopter, a Sikorsky SK76B, crashed shortly after 9:45 a.m. on a flight from John Wayne Airport in Orange County to Camarillo. The passengers drove to Bryant’s Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, where Bryant was to train his daughter’s youth basketball team in a tournament game.

The preliminary NTSB report states that “the entire fuselage / cabin and both engines were exposed to a fire after the collision”.

“The cockpit was very fragmented. The instrument panel has been destroyed and most of the instruments have been removed from their brackets, ”the report said.

The report takes up previous information from the NTSB and notes that the pilot contacted air traffic controllers at around 9:45 a.m. and indicated that he was climbing over layers of cloud. An air traffic controller asked the pilot about his intentions. He replied that he was climbing 4,000 feet. There were no further broadcasts. “

According to the report, radar data indicate that the helicopter near Las Virgenes flew about 1,500 feet above the Ventura (101) motorway, then turned left and descended, and reached a descent rate of more than 4,000 feet per minute.

The report includes several photos of the crash area, some from stationary cameras in the area, one from a witness near the crash site and one from a surveillance camera showing the helicopter flying into the area’s clouds.

It also includes a description of a witness who was on a mountain bike trail and told investigators that he heard the helicopter approaching.

“He heard the sound louder and louder and saw a blue and white helicopter rising from the clouds that flew left to right directly to his left,” the report said. “He judged it to be fast, moving forward and down. It rolled to the left so that he caught a glimpse of his stomach. He watched it for 1 to 2 seconds before hitting the site about 50 feet below its position. “

