It’s been 7 years Nse Ikpe-Etim married husband Clifford Suleand 7 years later she can’t wait to see what the future holds.

The couple are celebrating seven years of marriage today, on Valentine’s Day, and “Life wasn’t easy,” Nse said on Instagram, “but it will be easier because we have each other.”

It’s been 7 years now and I never thought we would make it this far. Life was not perfect, I was not perfect and it was times when we just wanted to shut down tools 🤣 questioning our decisions and decisions that brought us here. I am glad that we have held on tight regardless of all elements and let our love win. 7 years was not easy, it was pure work and commitment. It gets easier because we have each other, yes, we are different, but here we are even closer … our storms have made us braver to face more just because we have each other. You taught me that love is not easy and not comfortable, but love is more beautiful when it changes. I love the past (everything) and can’t wait for the future … Happy anniversary to both of us.

Congratulations to the couple!