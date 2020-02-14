The BJP government in Uttar Pradesh has beaten the strict National Security Act (NSA) against Gorakhpur doctor Kafeel Khan for allegedly making inflammatory and provocative comments during his speech at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) last month.

Dr. Khan was bailed in the case by a CJM court four days ago, but suffered in Mathura prison.

His family says the prison authorities have given them no reason to withhold his release, although the court particularly reminded the prison authorities to speed up the release after they approached the Aligarh CJM Court.

On Friday, his brother Adeel Khan said Dr. Khan had “received” NSA papers from the prison authorities, but the family had not yet seen the documents.

The district police chief Aligarh’s office has confirmed this. The district police chief Aligarh’s office has confirmed this. SP (crime) Aligarh Arvind Kumar told The Hindu that Dr. Khan was booked by the district administration under NSA.

Dr. Khan was recently arrested by the UP STF from Mumbai Airport.

He has been suspended from Baba Raghav Medical College in Gorakhpur since the 2017 oxygen tragedy.

An FIR was filed against him on December 13th in Aligarh under Section 153-A of the Indian Penal Code (promoting enmity between different groups).

According to the FIR, Mr. Khan is accused of provoking the religious feelings of Muslim students at AMU when he spoke on December 12 to a gathering of around 600 students on the Citizenship Act (Amendment). Mr. Khan tried to spread hatred among AMU Muslim students against Hindus, Parsis, Sikhs, and Christians who fall under the CAA’s scope, the FIR claimed.

