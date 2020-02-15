Will Russell

PERTH, AUSTRALIA – FEBRUARY 15: Jason Taumalolo of the Cowboys holds pressure from the trophy after winning the final against the Dragons on day 2 of the 2020 NRL Nines at HBF Stadium on February 15, 2020 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Will Russell / Getty Images)

It took daylight to take the dragons to the NRL Nines final, but they couldn’t run away in Perth with the top prize.

The Cowboys demanded the first edition of the renewed tournament on Saturday evening 23-14 in front of 14,739 fans in HBF Park.

Both teams made two attempts in the first nine minutes, but it was the bonus zone in which five points were awarded for an attempt under the posts, instead of four, which gave North Queensland a 13-8 lead during the break.

The decisive four-pointer came with a minute of play last season when speedster Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, who had a brilliant tournament for the cowboys, showed a clean pair of heels to run down the left sideline and score after his collected my own cultivator again.

Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow had an outstanding nine tournament for the cowboys.

The St. George Illawarra Dragons celebrate their big final victory in the women’s nine competition.

Minutes earlier, the star-studded dragon women stunned the Broncos 28-4 to receive their first piece of NRLW cutlery.

The dragon stars Isabelle Kelly, Jess Sergis and Kezie Apps all crossed for the saints when they dominated the decision maker. Halfback Maddie Studdon was crowned player of the tournament.

A team of stars with kites was too strong in the women’s nine competition.

It took a howling referee decision to land the dragons’ men in the semi-finals at all.

Penrith defended his line 14:13 ahead of the dragons in the final seconds of the second quarter-finals when Ben Hunt fielded against unknown rookie Cody Ramsey.

Ramsey, who had snapped a double on his 20th birthday, achieved an acrobatic finish to climb high and ground the ball.

Referee Ben Cummins, assisted in the goal by the referee, believed that Ramsey had planted the ball in the goal area and gave it a try Moments later, the big screen behind Cummins showed that Ramsey hadn’t nearly grounded the ball in the goal area. He had grounded the ball on the sideline.

It was the last thing Cummins needed after being at the center of the “Six Again Fury” in last year’s grand finale. Penrith should have faced Parramatta in the semifinals, not the Dragons.

The cowboys gather around Jason Taumalolo as he picks up the Nines trophy in Perth.

Shortly afterwards, NRL football chief Graham Annesley addressed the mistake on the television program.

“Obviously very disappointed, you just had to look at the answer to see that it wasn’t an attempt,” said Annesley.

“The officials got it wrong and that’s disappointing. There are three of them out there and they have to make the right decision between the three. At the moment, I haven’t dissected them – Bernard Sutton, the referee coach, will do it.

“In the end, they made the wrong decision. They should have made it right. They are just human beings, they make mistakes. This is Helter-Skelter football. It shows why we have video referees in the actual Premier League and all that it is.” , “

Jason Taumalolo shoots a pass for the cowboys in the Nines final against the dragons.

Annesley supported the absence of the bunker despite the mistake and pointed out the fast format, which is crucial for the success of the Nines.

“This type of competition is all about the continuity of the game. It’s about successive games that start on time,” he said.

“If we had a video umpire for this type of tournament in the game, we would probably be ready by 3am tomorrow morning.”

“With over 100 attempts, a percentage of it would probably go to the video umpire, and that’s not what this tournament is about. It’s about continuity and fun, and for people to see successive games.”

“It is a different kind of tournament, but that in no way reduces the fact that you made the wrong decision. But you are human and make mistakes.”