Now it's time to fish Steelhead! - The Ukiah Daily Journal

CLEAR MORE – The fish have improved a little bit, but it is still slow. The water seduces. range from 43 – 49 degrees. It seems that only we are diehard locals in Clear Lake. I would say to those who feel that they want to give it a try that the “go to” baits are now, the cAlabama rig and slowly rolling a large swim bait. If they don’t work for you, you can try drop shottin, use a lipless crankbait or lure a bait. The best bet is the use of live ace (minnows). By far the fishermen who float in a minnow catch much more bass. Tip = keep moving. If you find bass, stay with them. Don’t leave the bass to find more bass … All in all it’s nothing to write home about.

MORE MENDOCINO – Did the sea bass (maybe) pick up a little bit on our back garden lake? Specifically the smallmouth bass. Try a chartreuse or white colored spinner bait with golden double willow knives, or a 4 ”jerk bait, twitching with it. The key is to cover a lot of water. Fishing areas with a lot of structure and rocks. Stay with it, you’ll get a few. Also heard that some nice catfish have been caught on anchovy in the canal. BUT HERE IS THE DEAL.

MORE SONOMA – I have been told that a few basses are being caught. They stick to submerged wood. You must be your bait, right in the middle of the tree and work very slowly. Try a plastic worm in a dark color such as junebug. The bite is very soft. Feel at the tap, fasten the hook and bring the fish quickly to the surface.

PILLSBURY MORE – Good news from the top of the mountain. The word is that the trout fish is good now! Fishermen who have made the trip up the hill hook on a number of really beautiful trout. Some knock on 3 pounds. Try fishing from the harbor with a night crawler at the Lake Pillsbury Resort. The holes are NOT filled, so if you make a trip to Lake Pillsbury, you are in no hurry.

RUSSIAN RIVER – BOY, the rain we have received over the past few weeks has prepared the Russian river for a good steelhead run. Should be the best run so far this winter. So far the pressure of the fish in the south will be crazy. Especially the areas Memorial and Steel Beach. It is best to fish mid-week so that you avoid the crowds. Or stay in Mendocino County. There will be less fishing pressure.

EEL RIVER – The South Fork of the Eel River is the hot place to fish for steelhead now. Driving bait or pulling plugs has worked well. Go get them! It doesn’t get any better than this.

Thank you for reading and don’t forget to keep it. Don www.4reelfishin.com

