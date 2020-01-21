Now hiring: recruiting Air New Zealand for pilots to fill turbo rollers in seven cities

advertisement

Air New Zealand is recruiting pilots to join the turboprop fleets, and successful long-term candidates can earn substantial rewards.

A vacancy on the website of the national airline says it shows interest in permanent pilots and first officers to join the turboprop fleets in 2020.

The turbo fleets consist of 23 Bombardier Q300 and 29 ATR aircraft. The airline used the Q300 with 50 seats under its Air Nelson company and the ATR with 68 seats under Mount Cook Airline, but integrated them in December with the Air New Zealand brand.

The courses are in Auckland, Christchurch, Napier, Nelson, New Plymouth, Tauranga and Wellington.

“Whether you are looking for a career flying props or a route to our jet fleet, this is a great point of entry,” the ad said.

To be eligible, candidates must meet a series of requirements, including possession of a commercial pilot’s license, 500 hours of total flight time, 25 night hours, and 40 hours of instrument flight time.

They must also have a university entrance or equivalent, be a New Zealand resident, a New Zealand citizen or an Australian citizen, be able to swim 50 meters in less than two minutes and enter one minute of water.

SIMON O’CONNOR / STUFF

New recruiting pilots starting with Air New Zealand’s turboprop fleets earn just over $ 50,000, says Andrew Ridling, president of NZALPA. But over time, that salary can rise.

The vacancy was opened on January 7 and closes on March 1.

An Air New Zealand spokeswoman said the vacancy was “more or less permanent on the Air New Zealand career website” because the airline was always looking for the best talent to recruit, but it was recently re-introduced.

The New Zealand Airline Pilots Association (NZALPA) is a union that represents 95 percent of pilots in New Zealand.

DELIVERED

Andrew Ridling, president of the New Zealand Airline Pilots Association, says that some pilots prefer to fly domestic flights and others international routes.

NZALPA President Andrew Ridling started in 1989 at the age of 21 with turboprop aircraft for Air New Zealand. He is now flying Boeing 787 from Air New Zealand to international destinations.

He said he didn’t know how many new pilots Air New Zealand wanted to hire, but there was a high demand for pilots in New Zealand and the rest of the world.

“We currently have a number of retirements and the airline has expanded,” Ridling said.

All pilots who started at Air New Zealand started their career with the domestic fleets of the turboprop before they could develop into flying aircraft, he said.

“To become a (Boeing) 777 captain, start at the bottom and work up step by step during years of service.”

New recruits started with around $ 50,000 to $ 52,000 a year, “which is not much if you live in Auckland,” he said.

But spend long enough with the airline and show the right qualities and top pilots on widebody aircraft can earn up to $ 320,000, he said.

Of the 1200 Air New Zealand pilots, however, there were only about 100 Boeing 777 captains, and not all of them were senior enough to earn that kind of money, he said.

“People always quote the highest rate, but there aren’t that many people on them.

“Once I get there, the better.”

When starting pilots, they were asked to bid on turbo-prop jobs as soon as they became available, with most pilots taking wages and lifestyle into account, he said.

ANDY JACKSON / STUFF

Some of the new Air New Zealand pilot rents are under the control of one of the airline’s 29 ATR aircraft.

All aircraft required at least two pilots, a captain and a first officer. The captain, or captain, always sat in the left seat and the first officer on the right, he said.

Some longer international flights had up to four pilots working in shifts, he said.

According to the civil aviation rules, the number of flying hours is limited to 100 per month or 1000 per year.

Most pilots had about 70 flying hours per month, which meant “a busy five-day week” after taking flight planning and extra paperwork into account, he said.

Turboprop fleet pilots could fly to five or six different airports a day, he said.

After gaining experience in turboprops, pilots were able to move to a second officer position on a widebody aircraft or a first officer position on smaller Airbus jets, he said.

They usually took a few years to become a captain, depending on how many hours they flew, he said.

MARTIN DE RUYTER / STUFF

Air New Zealand has 29 ATR with six more to order. Now it wants to hire more pilots to make them fly.

It can work around 10 to 15 years for Air New Zealand before a pilot takes command of a domestic jet and about 25 years in the company before a pilot is promoted to command over a long-range aircraft, he said.

“We are seniority based, so if I leave Air New Zealand tomorrow, I will start at the bottom of the turboprops if I wanted to come back.”

Most major airlines operated this way to protect experienced pilots, he said.

“It is a consideration for both the company and the pilots because we know we have guaranteed promotions, it just takes time.”

Once hired by the airline, pilots went through ground training for several weeks before flying, starting with an instructor pilot, he said.

DELIVERED

Air New Zealand is looking for new recruit pilots to control its Bombardier Q300 fleet.

The Air New Zealand vacancy said pilots were encouraged to become leaders in all their roles.

“During your career you have development opportunities in areas such as training, management and projects.”

The advertisement said it could consider applicants with qualifications issued abroad that could be converted into NZCAA permits.

The job description said that some of the benefits include New Zealand lifestyle, career development, various fleets, various routes, leading team, modern fleet sand leading industry standards.

“You play a crucial role in flying our customers to their destination for work, business, family or pleasure.”

