Now enter Dubai neighborhood playgrounds only with a smart card - News

advertisement

Each family receives three exclusive free tickets from the Dubai municipality to enter the play areas.



The municipality of Dubai has provided e-gates to playgrounds and camping sites in residential areas in Dubai, accessible through smart cards, in an effort to improve privacy and security. By the end of this month, free smart cards will be distributed to residents of 33 such areas, including 23 children’s playgrounds and 10 football and basketball sports fields, as well as modern types of games for all ages.

advertisement

The move is in implementation of the guidelines of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, to provide a decent life for the citizens and all the services needed to meet their demands and needs. It is also part of Dubai’s desire to implement its vision of building a happy and sustainable city and its strategic goal of developing attractive recreational and public facilities.

Manal Obaid Bin Yaarouf, director of the Customers and Partners Relations department said: “The municipality wants to offer citizens and residents in the emirate the luxury of living and make them happy in various ways to achieve the desired goals of Dubai Vision 2021., confirming the tireless efforts of the municipality to provide facilities for relaxation, recreation and enjoyment for residents and residents of Dubai.The municipality has translated the meaning of privacy by providing e-gates to play areas, which will help improve security and privacy for the residents of the area. “

Bin Yaarouf added that in the first phase smart cards are distributed for six of the 33 playing areas. “Each family will receive three exclusive free cards from Dubai Municipality to enter the play areas. While using the card, the gate will remain open for 9 seconds so that more than one person with one card can enter, as these ports offer privacy for use It will also improve the safety and protection of children by not allowing the entry of strangers, and also help protect the properties and possessions of the play areas against manipulation by strangers, “said Bin Yaarouf.

She explained that this measure was taken after the municipality had received many complaints from residents that strangers were entering and using the squares and playgrounds and abusing the property of the municipality inside, including children’s games, soccer fields and volleyball courts, so the municipality decided to provide for e-gates to protect the properties of the playgrounds and to offer privacy to residents of the areas.

“These play areas, which contain various entertainment elements that serve all ages, are one of the most important recreational areas for children and young people and their families and are considered important in urban planning to increase the social ties between residents of neighborhoods. They are also configured to meet the requirements of the People of Determination and to achieve all public safety standards that are one of the main goals in the design process of the areas, “said Bin Yaarouf.

“The municipality opted for children’s games of the newest quality that are suitable for different ages and help to maintain their health and increase their fitness level, in addition to assigning a sandy area for light sand games. The elements and components of these playgrounds were chosen based on the best international specifications and standards, such as the artificial grass and the technical materials used in the finishing of basketball courts and accessories, “she said.

reporters@khaleejtimes.com

Staff Reporter

advertisement