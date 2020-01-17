Now earn loyalty points by paying parking fees via the RTA Dubai app - News

advertisement

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announces that drivers or motorists can now earn loyalty points on nol Plus by paying parking fees through the RTA Dubai app.

This initiative is intended to offer parking users better services and to improve Dubai’s smart transformation. It reflects the permanent dedication of RTA to maximize the happiness of customers, whether it be residents, visitors or tourists who come to the city from all over the world.

With this initiative, RTA wants to encourage parking users to use the parking bill to pay parking fees.

Customers can recharge their parking bill via nol card, mPay or ePay, the RTA said in a statement.

The underlying purpose of linking loyalty points to this smart payment of parking fees is to encourage the public to use the smart apps and take advantage of features such as saving surcharges associated with other payment modes, detecting free parking spaces and obtaining from a record of past transactions.

Users can earn and use their loyalty points in the form of a balance added to nol cards or discounts on e-Vouchers that can be used in various cafes, restaurants and other entertainment venues or shopping centers to give more pleasure to nol Plus users.

The initiative will also stimulate the smart transformation of services by increasing the number of users of RTA apps and encouraging public transport operators not to use a card to pay for their bus or taxi fares. As such, it fits well with the efforts of RTA and Dubai Government in this regard.

RTA would like to continue to offer smart services to increase the happiness of people, in particular mass transport users, and to contribute to efforts to increase Dubai’s profile and ranking to become the smartest city in the world.

