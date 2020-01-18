Now, a gas pump in the central prison of Viyyur

advertisement

After food, music band and radio station from the Liberty brand, a fuel pump will now work in the Viyyur Central Jail.

Speaking after laying the foundation stone for the pump on Saturday, Minister of Agriculture USA. Sunil Kumar said it will be the largest pump in the district.

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) will install the pump.

advertisement

In three months

“It will be the first such initiative in the country itself. A cafeteria, rest room, toilets and office supplies also come close to the pump. The work will be completed in three months, the minister said.

The pump comes in a 0.125 hectare area connected to the Viyyur Central Jail and Correctional Home on the Thrissur-Suranur State Highway. The prison department has the dealer for the IOC pump. Selected prisoners of good conduct, with good conduct, will be deployed as pump workers.

Mayor Ajitha Vijayan chaired the position. Police Director General, Prison, Rishiraj Singh, Deputy Collector M.B. Gireesh Kumar and others participated.

Kerala is number one in the case of prison development, Mr. Rishiraj Singh said.

Library opened

He spoke after the opening of a library, contributed by T.N. Prathapan, MP, to the Viyyur prison on Saturday.

“Regardless of the status of convicts or prisoners, they all receive professional training in prisons. Kerala must be the only state that has sold £ 35 crore products from prison. The prisoners receive conditional release into the state in 60 days, “he noted.

T.N. Prathapan, MP, has donated approximately 2,000 books to prison.

Books, not bouquets

After taking over the leadership as a Member of Parliament, Mr Prathapan had asked those who had invited him for functions to give him books instead of bouquets. He donated the books that he thus received. He also donated shelves and reading tables.

Kerala Sahitya Akademi President Vaisakhan and writers K. Venu and Balachandran Vadakkedath were present.

An organic vegetable garden will soon be laid on 3.5 hectares of land at the central prison of Viyyur. The Minister of Agriculture has initiated the project.

You have reached your limit for free items this month.

Register for free at The Hindu and get 30 days unlimited access.

Benefits of a subscription include

Today’s newspaper

Find mobile-friendly versions of articles from the daily newspaper in one easy-to-read list.

Unlimited access

Enjoy reading as many articles as you want without any restriction.

Personalized recommendations

A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.

Faster pages

Move smoothly between articles while our pages are loading immediately.

Dashboard

A one-stop shop for viewing the latest updates and managing your preferences.

briefing

We inform you three times a day about the latest and most important developments.

Not convinced? Know why you have to pay for news.

* Our digital subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword puzzle, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans improve your reading experience.

advertisement