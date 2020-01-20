Novelists FR - C'est La Vie - Kerrang!

advertisement

Young Parisian quartet novelists FR have clearly devoted their formative years to learning their profession. C’est La Vie, the successor of Noir of 2017, is something of a sonic journey, a combination of a metalcore crunch, djent’s precision and a fearless sense of proggy adventure over his nine tracks.

However, they will not let it go for themselves. Instead, they connect their various elements with technical details and grace. The performance of guitarist Florestan Durand in particular is exceptional. On opener Somebody Else, he switches from widdly, Van Halen-like runs to jackhammer reefs with ease. Meanwhile on Modern Slave the riffs are used, though technically, sparingly, and frontman Matteo allows Gelsomino to flash between throat roar and rising, clean vocals without ever getting lost in battle.

It is a virtuosity that will undoubtedly satiate the appetite of TesseracT and Periphery fans, but there is also a strength in their songwriting that sets them apart from the package. Magnifique.

Judgment: 4/5

