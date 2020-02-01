Advertisement

A total of 243 people were discharged from the hospital after their recovery.



The Chinese authorities confirmed on Saturday that the death toll from the deadly novel corona virus in the country has risen to 259. In 31 provincial regions, 11,791 cases were infected.

According to the National Health Commission, 1,795 patients were still in critical condition and 17,988 people were suspected of being infected with the virus as of Friday evening, the Xinhua news agency reports.

As of Friday, there were 2,102 new confirmed cases, 5,019 new suspected cases and 46 deaths – 45 in Hubei Province and one in Chongqing Township.

According to the Commission, a total of 136,987 close contacts were found. Of these, 6,509 were released on Friday, with 118,478 others still under observation.

As the corona virus spread at an accelerated rate, the US declared a health emergency on Friday and said it would refuse entry to foreigners who have visited China in the past two weeks.

Health Minister Alex Azar said American citizens returning from Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak, were quarantined for 14 days while those from other parts of China were allowed to monitor their own condition for a similar period the BBC said in a report.

Citing the need to relieve the authorities, he said foreigners who have traveled to China in the past 14 days will be denied entry into the United States.

Another confirmed case in the US on Friday raised the total to seven, while 191 people are currently being observed.

The US announcement came as other countries around the world tried to curb the spread of the new virus.

On Saturday, Australia said it would refuse entry to all non-citizens arriving from China, and nationals from the Asian country would be quarantined for two weeks, according to the BBC report.

The UK, South Korea, Singapore and New Zealand were expected to quarantine all evacuees for two weeks to monitor for symptoms and to avoid infection.

However, WHO spokesman Chris Lindmeier warned on Friday that closing borders could accelerate the spread as travelers unofficially enter countries.

“As we know from other scenarios, be it Ebola or in other cases, when people want to travel, they will. And if the official ways are not opened, they will find unofficial ways,” quoted the BBC Lindmeier.

He said the best way to track the virus was through official border crossings.

The University of Hong Kong estimates that the actual total number of cases could be well above the official figures.

Outside of China, confirmed cases have been reported in Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, Thailand, Singapore, Australia, Taiwan, Malaysia, South Korea, France, Vietnam, Germany, the United Arab Emirates, Canada, Italy, Russia, Cambodia and Finland , Sweden, India, Nepal, Sri Lanka and the Philippines.

However, no deaths from a country other than China have been reported.

On Thursday, the World Health Organization declared a global health emergency due to the new virus.

