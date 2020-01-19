Notre Dame fire investigation to reveal secrets from medieval history

advertisement

The Notre Dame is still in poor condition after a fire that was torn by the historic structure in April 2019. While people in Paris regret that the famous cathedral can be closed for up to ten years, scientific experts make the best of this bad situation, because parts of the building that would never have been accessible before the fire for study was revealed.

Such a study area is located in the now stripped attic, which was known as the “forest of Notre Dame”, an affectionate name that describes the numerous solid wooden beams that form the frame of the roof. The wood here, now marred by fire, dates from the original structure of Notre Dame, part of which dates from the 11th century.

Alexa Dufraisse, a dendro anthropologist, suggested that studying this nearly 1000-year-old forest could give us insight into historical weather patterns, which in turn can teach us about modern climate change. She told Science News that this study could not have been carried out if the fire had not taken place.

Another group made a study of the limestone used in the construction. Experts are busy determining which stones can be reused and which ones need to be replaced. This is an important task for the reconstruction of the medieval building, because limestone extracted from different parts of the world can vary greatly in quality.

Science News ”Emily Conover notes that if water or pollutants accumulate faster in a replacement stone than in one of the originals, this can affect the quality of the new stone, leading to structural instability.

Another ambitious effort has been made by the team responsible for determining the level of lead pollution in the area around the cathedral. The tests are very time-consuming, because when lead contamination is detected, it must be dated with carbon to show that it was from the fire of Notre Dame. Once they have determined the level of exposure of the area to toxic lead, they will know the full scope of their cleaning work.

These are just a few of the scientific studies that are active in Notre Dame, but there are several other teams around the structure. Conover reports that one of these groups is studying the psychological effect of the fire on the staff of the cathedral, as well as that of the church musicians who have had no location during these nine months.

Another small group studies the acoustics of the destroyed building, hoping that they can restore the unique echoes for which Notre Dame was famous. Earlier this year, Conover issued a comprehensive report on this effort to Science News.

The loss of Notre Dame has been felt by Christians all over the world, but although it is a tragedy, we are delighted to see that something good can come of it. These studies can even give us insight into the methods used by the medieval architects of Notre Dame to position the massive limestone blocks, a performance performed without modern machines that has since been lost in time.

