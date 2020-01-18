Nothing keeps me awake at night more than crime

advertisement

The mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, has described crime as one of the greatest things to keep him awake at night.

At the Fabian Society’s New Year’s conference in London, while he is preparing to fight for re-election in May, he said: “It’s tragic. There is nothing that keeps me awake at night more than knife crime.

“Literally a stone’s throw from my house, someone was stabbed to death, so it’s personal to me and also the father of two teenage children.”

advertisement

Figures from the BBC shows that in England and Wales there were 43,516 crime crimes in the 12 months that ended in March last year.

Khan said an increase in violent crime across the country began in 2014, but “it’s important that we have hope.”

In addition to the loss of “thousands and thousands of police officers” in the last nine years in London, Mr. Khan said: “We have lost thousands of community officials, hundreds of youth clubs have been closed, after-school clubs have been closed down, and there is a link between cuts and the increase in violent crimes.

“There is a connection between the closure of youth clubs, after-school clubs that are not available and what we see in relation to deprivation and inequality in our cities.”

He said he used money from business rates to invest in a fund to open youth centers and to intervene in schools to prevent young people from being excluded “in the first place, which is a big problem”.

He supported a “public health approach” in which he collaborated with the NHS, the youth sector, civil society, police, probation services, councils and schools.

The municipal tax has also been increased to invest in more police, he said.

Mr. Khan said he was “optimistic” that violent crime could be reduced and added, “We all play a role in tackling violent crime. It can affect us all – except for the grace of God.”

Mr Khan said that London has seen a decrease in misconduct attacks and injured people under 25 years of age, together with a decrease in moped-fit crime, acid attacks and gun disposal.

We have an emergency situation in the climate and must act now. That is why @SadiqKhan has introduced the most powerful action of any city in the world. # StandingUpForLondon pic.twitter.com/v22Cu9Njjt

– London Labor (@LondonLabour) January 18, 2020

He also promised to make London CO2 neutral by 2030 if he is re-elected as mayor.

He described it as an “ambitious new target” and added that his Green New Deal for the capital would look at improving air quality and better access to green spaces.

He said: “There is no doubt that this is an ambitious goal and it will be difficult for our city to reach, but unless London is stretched, we will never make the changes we need.”

Mr. Khan seemed to reject competition from Independent candidate Rory Stewart and described the mayor’s competition as a “two-horse race” between him and Tory hopeful Shaun Bailey.

The Mayor of Labor accused Mr Bailey of “shamelessly trying to defend his government’s failure to meet his obligations regarding climate and air pollution and postponing the action we need”.

Khan said the election is about defending “proud values ​​of openness, tolerance, equality, and internationalism that are threatened like never before.”

advertisement