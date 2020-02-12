SAN DIEGO – Mia Roseberry is a finalist on FOX 5’s Remarkable Women initiative, which recognizes the valuable contributions women have made in our community and beyond.

The following is an easily edited version of the letter in which Roseberry is nominated for the initiative:

Mia Roseberry founded Wounded Warrior Homes, a grassroots nonprofit that provides transitional shelter to individual veterans of the post-September 11 battle with traumatic brain injuries and post-traumatic stress.

Roseberry founded WWH after hosting a group of recently returned Marines in their home on weekends. The Marines told her about the quiet effects of the war that many soldiers are experiencing.

To give something back, she dedicated her time to creating WWH. Homeless veterans suffering from the effects of PTSD or traumatic brain injury are treated with care and respect when taken off the street and given the opportunity to thrive in a positive environment that will not only help treat their injuries, but also shows them on the way to success in their new civilian life.

Wounded Warrior Homes has contributed to the success of homelessness in our veteran population for over seven years by offering more than 11,000 overnight stays in temporary homes.

Mia is Executive Director of Wounded Warrior Homes and recently ceremonially opened Mahogany House, WWH’s third home for veterans with PTSD or traumatic brain injuries.

Wounded Warrior Homes has been recognized as a world class nonprofit and accredited by the Patriots Initiative for best practices that most effectively support the nation’s armed forces.

