CENTRAL TEXAS – Fitness and help you achieve your goals, that’s what a woman from Central Texas is all about. Those who know Isabella Barcells call her a lover of our community.

“It doesn’t feel like work, it’s something I just love (laughs),” said Barcells.

Barcells works every day to help others.

“I am in school all day and also have a job on campus, so my time is very limited,” she said.

In addition to her doctorate in physiotherapy at the UMHB, “Izzie” has around five clients who depend on her to achieve her desired health goals.

“I pretty much want to have my own clinic so I can combine these ideas of fitness, medicine and then this single component. Which is very difficult to do when the time you spend with someone is limited, but I think I would like to bring a psychological and a spiritual component to help people get to the deeper level of being at to help these things. Said Isabella.

Helping people and seeing not only their physical but also their emotional changes is what they love most. An example of this is a man who helped her lose 100 pounds.

“He changed my life and when I first met him he couldn’t even get up from a chair and he weighed 360 pounds and I didn’t know how we would be able to get where we needed to be , ” She said.

Izzie started working with him years ago.

“After I trained him, I realized how many people, whether it’s someone like him or even an athlete, how much more impact they have on their lives if you can deal with what goes deeper and with they can get there, ”she added.

The fitness enthusiast was nominated as a FOX 44 Remarkable Woman by her good friend Leah Murelli. She says that she makes a huge contribution to the health and well-being of our community in Waco.

“With countless personal training certifications, Izzie trains the entire person, mind and body, with kindness and vigilance to improve our community’s understanding of healthy habits and how these decisions can significantly improve the quality of life for young and old,” said Isabella from the Murelli filing.

“When we read that I can see the richness of our friendship, we talk a lot about the things that are listed on this page. But she completely (laughs) I had no idea that she would nominate me, ”said Izzie.

Isabella wants to bring something new to Central Texas, a healthy balance between medicine and fitness.

“If you can reach the extremes of all those people who are fit and all those people who may never have heard or understood about medicine, I want to bring it together in almost one way,” she said.

Because the Central Texas native says there is no other place where she would start this new company.

“I think support for this community in Waco is growing but still small, and I think it will offer the best of both worlds,” said Isabella.