Not today, devil: Kanye West spoke openly about alcoholism and sobriety The latest hip hop news, music and media

If Kanye West is everything, he is honest. On Saturday, January 19, Yeezy was a guest speaker at Awaken 2020, a huge, protracted rally for evangelical prayers held in Tempe, Arizona.

Yeezy, who compared himself to a Trojan horse for Christianity, was in town and started his Sunday service. During the performance of “Jesus Walks” he talked about his own struggles with alcohol.

“I would never have thought what effects alcohol could have on my life,” said Yeezy, while he was supported by his choir. “For breakfast.”

He added: “There was vodka in the fridge in my office, and sometimes I got some in the middle of the day. And I went to that kitchen area, stopped and said, “Hell, you won’t hit me today. And it is something that we tackle every day. Every day when I don’t take this drink I have defeated the devil. ‘

Yeezy also reportedly referred to his notorious incident with Taylor Swift at the MTV VMA when he drank Hennessy on the red carpet. Per Complex, he also said: “I would never have thought about how alcohol could affect my life. I drank on the red carpet and ran onto the stage a few minutes later. And everyone said, “No, he’s really not an alcoholic.” And then you get to the point where you drink greylag goose and orange juice for breakfast and think, “No, I’m really not an alcoholic.” ‘ “

