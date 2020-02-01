Advertisement

Efforts are also being made globally to prevent the spread of inaccuracies and distortions.



In addition to the novel strain of coronavirus, the strangely designated 2019-nCoV, there is something else that works virally – misinformation about the origin, symptoms and treatment of the Wuhan virus. If you’re digitally connected (who isn’t?), Chances are you’ve got at least some incorrect information or statistics. If it’s not about how the virus first spreads and continues to spread, it’s probably about the masks and how they should be worn, or how a mixture of ginger and garlic – whatever could help you treat the dreaded virus. The fact is, as the United Arab Emirates Department of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said yesterday: “There is no specific treatment (for 2019-nCoV). It is mainly a supportive treatment, ie symptomatic treatment until the body’s immune system is weakened by the virus.

Despite efforts by local, regional, and international authorities, organizations, governments, and the media to provide credible information about their distribution and precautionary measures, social media, especially dark social media, is buzzing with unfounded moves and chatting about the virus. Fortunately, some parts of the wrong and inaccurate reports can be pushed aside to be too frivolous to be believed (like absurd claims that someone who had a bat soup in Wuhan was the first to be infected, or that 5G technology was behind the virus’s spread plugged ). But then there are other lies that seem plausible (if only from a distance) and are therefore more harmful (including conspiracy theories that the virus is a biological weapon that has been smuggled from one country to another).

Sometimes blatant troublemakers don’t mind that others feel uncomfortable or worry about their silly amusement. On Friday the headline of a

For example, the Khaleej Times’ photo gallery has been replaced by photoshops to confuse the UAE schools being closed today due to fear of the corona virus. Of course there is no cause for concern in the UAE and no, the schools are not being closed. KT quickly discovered and suppressed the rumor on all of our platforms, and we informed the responsible authorities that measures against the spread of rumors can be taken if more than 250 people have died from this deadly virus, which affects over 11,000 people are the world.

For example, Facebook has decided to remove pages that claim to suggest a cure – which includes holding your breath and drinking bleach! "We are doing this as an extension of our existing guidelines to remove content that could cause physical harm," Facebook health chief Kang-Xing Jin wrote in a blog post. "We will also block or restrict hashtags used to spread misinformation on Instagram and take proactive sweeps to find and remove as much of this content as possible," FB's Jin added in his post.

Facebook and FB’s own Instagram are not the only social media platforms that combat the spread of misinformation. Google’s Twitter, Google and YouTube have also stepped up efforts to combat the rapidly spreading misinformation. The United Arab Emirates MoHAP yesterday issued a detailed infographics-led recommendation on precautionary measures and prohibitions to inform the public and avoid misinformation. Despite all the warnings and advice, we are all sometimes guilty of relaying messages without verifying or verifying their authenticity. Ultimately, it will be up to us to make sure that we contain not only the spread of the virus, but also the misinformation.

