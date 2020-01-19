advertisement

In 1979, the California farmer, George Neary, federal and state farms had his cattle treated for what he believed to be a scab mite infection. He then claimed that they mistakenly used an insecticide that killed more than 90 percent of his animals, and he had University of California vets investigate the case. Three veterinarians reviewed the case and then (about Neary’s objections) published their findings in a university journal and concluded that Neary’s “cow problem” (as an early court ruling said) was his fault, not insecticide poisoning.

Neary has sued the university and the three vets and claims that the report has damaged his reputation. After a four-month trial, the jury awarded Neary $ 7 million in damages to the university and veterinarians, and found that they had indeed damaged Neary’s reputation. The defendants appealed, but while the case was on appeal, the parties reached a settlement. One of the conditions was that the jury’s opinion that the veterinarians had damaged the reputation of Neary would be scrapped. This part of the settlement was especially important for the vets, who felt (with some irony) that the verdict had damaged their reputation.

Well, the parties may have thought their dispute was over, but the court of appeal did not see it that way. In a 1991 opinion by Judge Anthony Kline, the court refused to allow the settlement to reverse the decision of the lower court.

Why not? Glad you asked.

Justice Kline explained: “the process of trial … is the way in which our society establishes legal truth,” and “the task of the judiciary is not to satisfy the parties before it, or even society as a whole. but to say what the law is and apply it in certain cases. ”In other words, the people who bring their disputes to court are less important than judges with interesting issues to decide.

However, in 1992, the California Supreme Court overturned Kline’s decision and stated: “The courts have enough to do without deciding in which cases the parties no longer wish to litigate”, and: “The courts exist for litigants. Disputes exist Not before courts. “

Justice Kline took that reversal hard. Very difficult. Too difficult actually. First he lobbyed the legislature to annul the decision (a strange thing that a judge must do first). And the legislature initially approved that law, but the then Republican governor refused it.

And then he really put himself in hot water. In 1998, he refused to sign an order that reversed a decision that the parties to a case had agreed to, and as allowed by the 1992 Supreme Court ruling in California so despised by Justice Kline. Instead, he wrote a different opinion that he could not follow a decision in good conscience – even a decision of a higher court that established a binding precedent – that he thought was wrong.

The Commission on Judicial Performance, which has the power to suspend or even remove judges if it concludes that the judge has committed misconduct, then initiated proceedings to discipline Justice Kline for refusing to follow the decision of a higher court . Kline had his defenders – other judges and lawyers who applauded him for a “basic point of view.” But there were also many commentators who claimed that if judges simply ignored the judgments of higher courts, Kosa merely invited them.

And it was expensive for Justice Kline, who had to pay all his own legal costs, because the ethical rules that apply to judges prevented him from establishing a “legal defense fund”.

Where was ‘Go Fund Me’ when you needed it?

The unusual thing about the Commission’s action was that it was the first (and so far only) time to consider disciplining a judge because of a court ruling, not misconduct such as taking bribes, committing a crime while he was out of service, or abusing the contemptuous power. Finally, in 1999, following a closed-door hearing, the Commission closed the proceedings against Justice Kline.

And in a sense, Kline has won the war. When a new governor was elected, the legislator again adopted a new law allowing only the courts – and not the parties – to decide whether to settle an appeal case, at least when that arrangement involves an agreement to rule on the lower court.

So remember: if you ever have the misfortune of getting into a legal dispute and it comes to court, you no longer have control over your own destiny. Because there are currently no courts for courts; instead, there are court cases.

Frank Zotter, Jr. is a Ukiah lawyer.

