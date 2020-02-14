COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – A California man did not plead guilty Friday for threatening to shoot at Ohio State University and promising to injure players on the soccer team.

A lawsuit brought before a federal court in Columbus late last year accuses Daniel Rippy of having spoken of the electronic communications threat from California during the game between the state of Ohio and the University of Michigan in 2018. The game was played that year in Columbus and Ohio won 62-39.

Rippy threatened to shoot at school and said, “I will seriously injure the students and all players on the football team,” the September 26 indictment said.

Rippy acceded to the innocent confession before Judge Algenon Marbley, who ordered him to remain in custody before his April 13 trial.

Rippy was arrested and released on bail in Livermore, Calif. On December 28, but was then unable to report to the court’s investigation services department as required, according to records. He was arrested again in California last month and a judge ordered him to be handed over to US marshals and sent to Ohio.

Rippy’s court-appointed lawyer declined to comment on Friday. WOOD-TV reported in January that Rippy said he was innocent during a Facebook message exchange with the broadcaster.

