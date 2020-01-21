Not enough is known about the Chinese coronavirus strain, says the official officer of the WHO, Roderico Ofrin

advertisement

Although more than 200 cases of the new corona virus have been officially confirmed until January 20 from China, Japan and Korea since the outbreak from the central Chinese city of Wuhan less than a month ago, Dr. Roderico Ofrin, Regional Emergency Director, WHO South-East Asia says there is still much to understand about this new variant – new coronavirus (2019-nCoV) – prior to an emergency meeting on January 22 to formulate global strategies to spread control the infection.

What are coronaviruses?

Coronaviruses (CoV) are a large family of viruses that cause illnesses ranging from the common cold to more serious illnesses such as Middle Eastern Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV). A new coronavirus (nCoV) is a new strain that has not been previously identified in humans. Some send easily from person to person, while others don’t.

What is the known extent of distribution from now on? What is the extent of the danger that we face in terms of spread?

Worldwide there are a total of 222 officially reported, confirmed cases of 2019-nCoV – 218 in China, two in Thailand, one in Japan and one in the Republic of Korea (from January 20). More cases can be expected in other parts of China and possibly other countries in the coming days.

Much needs to be understood about this new coronavirus (2019-nCoV). Not enough is known to draw definitive conclusions about how it is transmitted, clinical characteristics of the disease, its severity, the extent to which it has spread or its source.

The Director General of WHO calls an emergency committee for the new corona virus according to international health regulations. The committee will meet on 22 January to advise it whether the situation constitutes an emergency situation in the field of public health of international importance and what recommendations should be implemented.

Reports suggest that an infection with 2019-nCoV can cause mild to severe illnesses and in some cases can be fatal. Based on current data, some new cases appear to experience milder disease, which is within the mild end of the spectrum of symptoms caused by respiratory diseases.

What is the shipping method?

Based on current information, an animal source appears to be the most likely primary source of this outbreak, with limited human-to-human transmission between close contacts. Because the cause of the outbreak remains unclear, the WHO guide offers countries and individuals the possibility of spreading the disease through contact with animals, contaminated food and / or person to person.

Human-to-human transmission is likely to be based on past experience with respiratory diseases and in particular with other coronavirus outbreaks and our analysis of data shared by China.

People are standing outside the Wuhan Medical Treatment Center, where some are infected with a new corona virus, in Wuhan, China on January 21, 2020.

| Photo credit:

AP



On 20 January, the Chinese authorities confirmed that, in the light of the latest developments, there is a human-to-human transmission under close contacts, although the extent of such a transmission cannot be determined from available information.

Although an animal source appears to be the most likely primary source of this outbreak, investigations are still needed to determine the exact source and method of transmission of the virus.

Is there an ongoing investigation into this and, if so, who does this?

The WHO proposes specific studies to better understand transmission, risk factors and the source of the infection. Some of these studies are already being conducted.

A WHO team concludes a mission with health officials in Wuhan working on the response to 2019-nCoV. While in Wuhan, the team met health experts and officials who carried out the outbreak investigation, the mission is part of ongoing exchange of information between the Chinese government and the WHO.

Since the reporting of these cases, the WHO has been in regular and direct contact with the Chinese, Japanese, Korean and Thai governments. The three countries have shared information with the WHO within the framework of the International Health Regulation (IHR).

The WHO continuously analyzes data as soon as we receive it and works closely with global networks of experts on a range of topics. As more cases are identified and more analyzes are performed, we get a clearer picture of the severity of the disease and transmission patterns. We will update and expand our guidance as we learn more.

The WHO is working with our networks of researchers and other experts to reduce global work on surveillance, epidemiology, modeling, diagnostics, clinical care and treatment and other ways to identify, manage and limit further transmission. coordinate.

What is offered to the WHO safety network when a virus outbreak of this magnitude occurs?

The WHO has worked on improving health security through the implementation of the international health regulations (2005) adopted by 194 countries. The IHR is an international legal instrument that aims to help the international community prevent and respond to acute public health risks that have the potential to cross borders and threaten people worldwide. IHR requires that countries report certain disease outbreaks and public health events to the WHO. Building on the experience of the WHO in the field of global disease monitoring, alarm and response, the IHR defines the rights and obligations of countries to report public health events and to establish a number of procedures that the WHO should follow when maintaining the global safety of public health.

The WHO has worked with countries to build up core capabilities to respond to public health emergencies. And when events such as the current take place, the WHO shares evidence-based guidelines with Member States to prevent and minimize the impact of these events.

With regard to this new coronavirus (2019-nCoV), the WHO has issued interim guidelines for testing and infection prevention and control methods for suspected cases, and continues to update this information in consultation with networks of experts around the world. The WHO works closely with countries to prepare them for the rapid detection and response to cases or clusters.

Even before an outbreak strikes, the WHO is constantly alert to the development of known and new serious respiratory diseases and, if necessary, offers technical advice and capacity enhancement, including laboratory support. We are instructed to keep other countries informed of any threats and to provide guidance on how to respond. On 2 January the incident management system was activated at the three levels of the WHO (country office, regional office and head office) and the organization is willing to set up a broader response if necessary.

