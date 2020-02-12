Hey, someone can occasionally fill up their resume. Steve Stoute got into the ESPN and seemed to be telling the truth about his role at the New York Knicks, and the NBA team basically told him to stop accelerating.

This morning, Stoute acted as a brand consultant for the franchise on ESPN’s first stake. The topic of the recent personnel changes at Knicks, such as the recent dismissal of team president Steve Mills, was inevitably brought up.

“There had to be a change in [Firing Mills]. This change will bring with it a new coach and coaches who will help develop these younger players, ”said Stoute. “And they have some young players – see RJ Barrett, Mitch Robinson. You have something to work on. And getting a trainer in there and ultimately finding a trainer and a team of coaches to help develop a team. I expect that so that we can actually achieve what you expect from a New York team. “

It seems Stoute has shared far too much, including the above-mentioned and premature extermination of Knick’s interim coach Mike Miller. The former music director added: “Having a trainer like this one who is big and heavy, so that the media like to talk to him and believe him, is super important to me.”

He wasn’t lying about the specific point, but damn it.

But the most quoted line from the interview was certainly Stoute, who said, “[The] Toronto Raptors, they brought Drake in, they brought Drake in to get the thing, the New York Knicks brought me in.” to New York City’s winning culture.

In the late afternoon, the Knicks made a statement saying Stoute needed to relax. In fact, it was a joint statement with Stoute that basically marked “my bad”.

“While Steve Stoute makes a valued contribution to Knicks’ marketing and branding efforts, it doesn’t speak for New York Knicks personnel and basketball operations. All decisions regarding the operation of the team are made by the new president of the New York Knicks, ”the team said.

Regarding Stoute, he said: “In my excitement to defend the Knicks on live television today, I accidentally gave a reference to Knicks staff. I look forward to working with Knicks management to further advance the great Knicks brand. “

Stoute and its translation agency were hired by the Knicks in January to brand the franchise again.