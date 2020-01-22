advertisement

Just when you thought it was over, someone threw you into another neighborhood. Mortal Kombat collection online was originally canceled by Blind Squirrel Games last year, but apparently the game has now been rated by PEGI for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

According to the listing, the game’s release date was today, but apparently that didn’t happen. The list still contains a summary of the game:

“Mortal Kombat Collection Online is the original Mortal Kombat trilogy that Mortal Kombat fans have always wanted. Improved graphics, gameplay and online functions offer an incredible experience that revives the classics.

advertisement

Neither Warner Bros. nor Netherrealm Studios have officially announced the project, and Blind Squirrel Games have made no comments as to whether they are still working on the game. Ed Boon, co-creator of the series, said Mortal Kombat fans would have a great success this year, and this could be a good reason.

advertisement