advertisement

Consul General Ahmed Amjad Ali said the Pakistani government is “not legally obliged to help”.



“Only destitute Pakistanis” will receive financial help from the Pakistani consulate general in Dubai and not those who are struggling because of bank loans or other financial problems, the consul general of Pakistan in Dubai said.

advertisement

Consul General Ahmed Amjad Ali said the Pakistani government is “legally not obliged to” help those who have difficulty paying monthly school fees, illegal residence fines or other financial problems.

The comments came after an overwhelming number of Pakistani in Dubai and North Emirates approached the consulate for help, although they are not in “extremely bad conditions”.

He spoke to the media on Monday, where he shared the different types of services that the consulate in Dubai offered. He said that about 50 percent of Pakistanis who ask the consulate for help do not meet the criteria.

“There is no government rule that says we are required to pay the debts of a Pakistani credit card, school fees, fines for illegal residence or other expenses,” he said. “For this we need special approval. But we do offer help to poor Pakistani and we also work with Pakistani associations. The most we can do for the others is to give an out-pass, but they have to make sure they have starting papers to have.

“With regard to airline tickets, we offer them to rob Pakistanis. In 2019 we spent Dh524,000 on airline tickets, body repatriation and stretcher cases. A total of 650 human remains were sent back to Pakistan with the help of the consulate.”

A total of Dh1 million blood money was transferred to Pakistani legal heirs who died in Dubai, including money collected from companies, insurance companies and individuals.

Before the release of prisoners, the consulate was able to release 386 Pakistani detained for “small fines”.

The consul general and staff make visits to hear cases of Pakistanis in Dubai prison, and in other emirates, several times a month. They completed 98 prison visits in 2019.

“For Pakistanis involved in horrific crimes such as murder, rape or drug trafficking – we cannot make mercy petitions. There are people who ask us to make such petitions, but we cannot do that,” Ali said.

“We provide financial support to prisoners who have completed their sentences but are stuck due to small payments.”

Improve consular services

The consulate is working on hiring two lawyers in the consulate who can offer free legal assistance to those who need it.

“There are many Pakistani people who can benefit from this, so we are trying to work with companies that can provide lawyers with free services to people seeking help,” Ali said.

A tourism section will also be added to the consulate to attract more visitors from the UAE to Pakistan. He said the consulate is expected to move to a temporary building later this year because the current one is being demolished and a new one will be built.

Warning for Pakistanis

Ali warned Pakistani citizens to watch out for fake companies in Dubai issuing fake visas. “About 90 percent of visas issued to Pakistanis are fake,” he said.

“There are many Pakistani who sell all their possessions in Pakistan to move here. Only after they have arrived here do they realize that they are victims of scammers. It is a very sad situation and we helped a lot. eight to ten people come to the consulate daily with such complaints. “

sarwat@khaleejtimes.com

Assistance to Pakistani schools

The Pakistani consulate in Dubai is working to improve the conditions of schools under its supervision, said consul general Ahmed Amjad Ali.

Three schools under the provision of the consulate received Dh1 million in support in 2019, including financial assistance, smartboards, cameras for security reasons, a playground for the kindergarten and a school bus.

His Highness Sheikh Rashid Al Maktoum Pakistan School in Dubai has now transferred its license under the Community Development Authority (CDA) of Dubai, which means that the school can legally raise money for its activities.

The consulate provided assistance to the school and could receive a permit fine of Dh195,000. The school had been struggling with punishment for years and was unable to transfer its license under the CDA.

“The Bohra community helped them reach a multi-purpose playground with a soccer field, volleyball nets, cricket and basketball court,” said Ali.

“A total of 350 students were on the waiting list for admission to the Dubai school, but there was no room. So we asked the Memon community and two courses and more room will be provided this year.

“As for the school in Ras Al Khaimah, RAKEZ gives us free land so that they can expand. The Fujairah school is also building a new building.”

advertisement