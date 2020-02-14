Denise Piper / Stuff

Donna Blake’s family, Rebecca Wharemata, Hone Sadler and Dawn Karena remember her as a straight shooter who was happy to help prisoners.

A woman who died when a petrol run went wrong often asked the prisoners not to do stupid acts like the one that killed them.

54-year-old Huntley woman Donna Hillary Blake died on June 19, 2019 in a dramatic two-car accident on State Highway 1 south of Whangārei.

Blake's family said their daughter died in a car accident about 10 years ago.

Randall Kevin Wilson – a 41-year-old tattoo artist from Hikurangi – pleaded guilty in December to having killed dangerous driving. He caused the accident after stealing gasoline from the Oakleigh gas station.

On Friday, Judge Deidre Orchard Wilson was sentenced to three years and two months in prison by the Whangārei District Court and disqualified him from driving for four years.

Wilson’s crime story included 14 pages of court documents, including five convictions for driving with excessive alcohol, 10 convictions for disqualified driving, and multiple convictions for dishonesty.

Randall Wilson was sentenced to three years and two months in prison on Friday in the Whangārei District Court.

“Given the nature of your driving history, it is probably not surprising that you are where you are today as another innocent road user lost his life because of your insult,” Judge Orchard told Wilson.

Wilson was also convicted of stealing $ 108 worth of gasoline and having a cannabis smoking pipe related to the same day’s events.

Outside the court, Blake’s uncle Hone Sadler described his niece as a straight-shooter who worked in prisons and ran offender rehabilitation courses.

Blake had two adopted children, but her daughter Katie died in a car accident about 10 years ago, Sadler said.

The fatal crash occurred on State Highway 1 south of Whangārei in front of the Caltex gas station.

“Having the same kind of death as her daughter was very open to the family,” he said.

Her aunt Rebecca Wharemate said that Blake often used her daughter’s death as an example when she spoke to prisoners.

“She would remind her: ‘If you go out there [and you’re stupid], you’ll kill someone like my daughter.'”

Blake raised their children in Huntly, but recently moved back to their family home in Tautoro, south of Kaikohe, to take care of their aging parents.

When her father, who was suffering from dementia, was taken care of, Blake took a job in Huntly but regularly visited the family in Northland and drove to an aunt at the time of the crash.

Sadler said he disagreed with Wilson’s judgment, but knew he had to accept it.

“I think that the time specified as a tariff did not fit the crime due to the long-standing relapse behavior.”

The victim’s car rolled several times

Wilson went to the Caltex gas station in Oakleigh at around 5 p.m. on June 19, 2019, when the 100 km / h state road was dark and full.

After hiding his license plates, he took $ 108 worth of gasoline and drove off without the headlights on.

Wilson left the forecourt without giving in and tried to turn right onto the state road while another vehicle tried to turn into the gas station.

He blocked the lane north and Blake’s car had “absolutely no chance” of evading his car, said Judge Orchard.

Blake’s car rolled several times and spun until it stopped upside down in the lane heading north.

She was caught in the vehicle and then died.