Northern is looking for train drivers and that is how much you could earn

If you are unemployed and trying to get back on the career ladder or need a change, this may be of interest.

Northern may have had some issues in the past few months, but they’re looking for train drivers across the region.

The new employees do not need any previous knowledge of driving trains, as they can gain extensive experience as part of the company’s driver training.

An ad posted by Northern on Facebook reads: “As a train driver, you are responsible for ensuring that our customers reach their destination safely and on time. Our drivers strive to maintain a high level of route and train knowledge to ensure safety ensure kept at the forefront of our operations.

“Although you work alone in the driver’s cabin most of the time, you need to be able to communicate effectively with others in the expanded team, including your Conductor, Dispatch and Control colleagues, and of course our customers.”

The program is divided into different training periods, with the first 16 weeks being a mixture of theory and practice. This includes modules on rules and regulations, route knowledge, fire protection, traction training and route safety, followed by ongoing training and assessments. at Northern’s Leeds or Manchester training academies.

We are looking for employees who can participate in the driver training program

This is followed by the time spent under the guidance of a driving instructor.

The training program salary starts at £ 23,326. Once completed, it rises to £ 38,626 in the first year, £ 42,634 in the second year and £ 53,319 in the third year.

Here you can apply or find out more about the role.

