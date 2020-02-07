(Photo courtesy of NAU)

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) – Cameron Shelton scored 24 points and Bernie Andre added 20 points and seven rebounds when Northern Arizona defeated Idaho State 88-87 in extra time on Thursday evening.

Cameron Satterwhite had 19 points and eight rebounds for the NAU (13-8, 7-5 Big Sky Conference). Brooks DeBisschop added 15 points, seven rebounds and three blocks.

Shelton’s one-second fast break deficit in regular time resulted in a tie at 80, and Satterwhite’s short jump of 54 seconds in extra time proved to be the game’s final points.

Neither team led by more than three points after the four-minute mark of the second half and changed hands five times in extra time.

Malik Porter had 21 points and Tarik Cool scored 20 for Idaho State (6-15, 3-9), who lost seven games in a row. Austin Smellie had 13 points and nine assists.

The state of Idaho defeated Northern Arizona 71:67 ​​on January 11.

The NAU will play at Weber State on Saturday.

