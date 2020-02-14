Northern Arizona Isaiah Lewis (14) will shoot in the first half during an NCAA college basketball game on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, in Tucson, Arizona, alongside Zeke Nnaji, an Arizona striker. (AP Photo / Rick Scuteri)

FLAGSTAFF, Arizona – Trent Harris had 21 points when Northern Colorado defeated Northern Arizona 84-54 on Thursday evening.

Bodie Hume had 17 points for Northern Colorado (16-8, 9-4 Big Sky Conference). Kai Edwards added 16 points and seven rebounds. Jonah Radebaugh had 13 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds.

Northern Arizona scored a total of 26 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Bernie Andre had 11 points for the lumberjack (13-10, 7-7). Ajang Aguek added seven rebounds.

The bears equalized the season against the lumberjack with the win. Northern Arizona defeated Northern Colorado by 64:58 on January 18. Northern Colorado meets the state of Sacramento on the street on Saturday. Northern Arizona will play Southern Utah at home on Saturday.

Follow @AZSports