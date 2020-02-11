BOSTON (AP) – Jordan Harris scored 14:33 in double overtime and No. 12 Northeastern defeated Boston University 5-4 and won the 68th annual Beanpot Championship on Monday night.

Harris ran into the high slot and fired a wrist shot that sailed untouched under Terrier goalkeeper Sam Tucker, leaving 46 seconds for a Huskies power game.

The Huskies (15-8-3) won their third title in a row for the first time. The achievement was last achieved when Boston College won five times in a row from 2010 to 2014.

Northeastern prevailed against BU 5-2 in 2018 and won the first beanpot since 1988. Last year BC won again against beanpots for the first time since 1984/85.

Aidan McDonough, Tyler Madden, Zach Solow and Grant Jozefek also scored goals for the Huskies, and Julian Kislin had three assists. Craig Pantano scored 40 parades.

Boston (10-9-8) missed out on a tournament record of 30 beanpot crowns, which is 10 better than rival BC. The Terriers haven’t won since 2015 when they won 4: 3 against Northeastern in the title game.

Trevor Zegras had two goals and Jake Wise and David Farrance also scored goals for the Terriers. Ashton Abel allowed four goals in 14 shots before being replaced by Tucker, who completed 18 saves.

Due to the NCAA rules introduced this season, the game was officially registered as a tie for both teams. After the teams have played a five-minute extension, the NCAA awards a tie and does not count statistics for additional extension.

In the afternoon, Boston College won 7-2 against Harvard. Jack McBain had a pair of goals, Matt Boldy added one goal and two assists and Spencer Knight scored 26 saves for the Eagles.

BC scored two goals before losing 5-4 to the Terriers in the semi-finals last Monday. Northeastern beat Harvard 3-1 at the start and reached their 20th beanpot title game.

The four-team tournament, held on the first two Mondays in February, has been largely dominated by BU and BC since its inception in 1952. Harvard is a distant third with 11 beanpot titles, while Northeastern has won seven.

The Terriers reached the title game in five of the last six seasons and a total of 54 out of 68.

After the Terrier pulled Tucker 1 1/2 minutes before the end, Zegras forced OT with his second goal because regular time was up. The newcomer pulled a pass from Wise through the crease, pulled the puck out from behind the net, and returned it.

Farrance got BU into third in a 1:56 goal when his shot from the high slot was deflected off a defender’s stick and passed Pantano.

Madden scored the first of the Huskies’ four unanswered goals in 8 1/2 minutes with a 2:53 shot on the left wrist in the second half.

McDonough linked it with a wrist shot from the penalty area almost three minutes later, and Solow scored from the same point in just 15 seconds in a 5v3 power play to give Northeastern the lead at 10:18.

Less than two minutes later, Jozefek scored a 4-2 result with his Powerplay goal and was able to intercept the Huskies’ four goals with four shots.

The Terriers led 2-0 after the first goals from Wise and Zegres.

Wise scored at 2:49 and pucked after Matthew Quercia’s first shot from that point was stopped by Pantano.

Zegres ran into the left circle and hit Pantano on the wrist with 12:10 in the first round.

The Terriers defeated the Huskies 6-3 in the first of four games of the season on December 7th at BU’s Agganis Arena.

