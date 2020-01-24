North Korea appoints an army figure with a sharp tongue as Foreign Minister

advertisement

North Korea has named a former military officer with a sharp tongue with little experience in foreign policy as a top diplomat, in a possible indication that it will take a harder line with Washington in stuck nuclear negotiations.

Ri Son Gwon’s new title as Foreign Minister was announced on Friday in a Korean central news agency who said he attended a reception for foreign diplomats in Pyongyang the previous day.

South Korea and other external media have recently reported that North Korea has informed foreign diplomats in Pyongyang of Mr. Ri’s work last week.

In his speech at the banquet, Comrade Ri Son Gwon said that the Korean people have appeared in the general offensive to dismantle the barriers to the rise of socialist construction through self-reliance … foreign policy of the (North Korean) government , “said KCNA.

Mr Ri, a decidedly retired army colonel who previously led a governmental body responsible for relations with South Korea, has participated in numerous inter-Korean military talks over the past 15 years. But Mr Ri, who is also a substitute member of the ruling Central Committee of the Workers Party, has no experience in negotiations with the United States and other countries.

In South Korea, he is best known for what were perceived as rude remarks for South Korean business people who visited Pyongyang in September 2018. While they ate naengmyeon, Korean traditional cold noodles, mr. Ri: are naengmyeon going down your throat? according to apparent dissatisfaction with a lack of progress in promoting inter-Korean economic projects, according to South Korean officials and legislators. Many conservatives in South Korea strongly criticized him.

Mr Ri replaced Ri Yong Ho, a career diplomat with broad experience who had participated in nuclear negotiations with the United States since the beginning of 2018. It was not immediately known what happened to Mr. Ri Yong Ho, whose name was last mentioned in KCNA last August.

Analyst Cheong Seong-Chang of the private Sejong Institute in South Korea said that the appointment of Ri Son Gwon indicated that North Korea would further strengthen its position vis-à-vis the US and provide an impetus to strengthen its position as a nuclear state. to strengthen.

From now on it is difficult to expect meaningful progress in North Korea. diplomacy, Mr. Cheong said.

Nuclear talks between the US and North Korea have made little progress since the demolition of the second summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Vietnam in February 2019. Kim recently said that North Korea would strengthen its nuclear arsenal and a new strategic revelation would reveal weapon after the US failed to meet an end-of-year limit he had set to make concessions.

A senior foreign ministry official told reporters Wednesday that Washington was aware of the reported appointment of Ri Son Gwon and hopes that North Korea will understand the importance of resuming diplomacy.

There is nothing to gain by not talking. It is only to their advantage, so we encourage them to talk, the official said on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak publicly about the issue. It is a slow, patient, steady diplomacy. We stick to that plan.

